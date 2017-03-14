Missouri plans to issue new permit cards

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer hunters, anglers and trappers its new permit card beginning April 1 as an additional way of carrying and showing proof of most related permits.

The plastic cards are another option to the department's paper and electronic permits.

As new permits are purchased and old ones expire, the updated information is automatically accessible through the cards, which are a one-time-purchase. Conservation agents can scan users' cards to verify active permits.

Permit users can buy the cards for $2 online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, from permit vendors around the state or through the MDC MO Hunting and MO Fishing free mobile apps. Buyers will get a confirmation document at the time of purchase, and the plastic card will be mailed. Permit card purchasers must sign the back of the card to validate it as a form of proof of permit.

Cardholders can verify their active permits online at mdc.mo.gov/buypermits, through permit vendors around the state, through MDC's MO Hunting or MO Fishing mobile apps or by contacting a department regional office.

The card cannot be used as a form of permit proof for deer and turkey hunting because of required permit-notching requirements and telecheck steps.

The card cannot be used as proof of daily trout tags at trout parks, so anglers will still need to purchase and wear their daily trout tags.

It also cannot be used to show possession of a federal duck stamp, so waterfowl hunters must still carry the document verifying the purchase of a federal duck stamp or the actual stamp. The cards also do not replace commercial permits and lifetime permits, which must be purchased through the department.

The new card replaces the department's existing Heritage card. Existing Heritage cards will still be valid for hunter-education verification, purchasing permits and discounts, but they will not be legal as permits.

Hunter education graduates will receive permit cards instead of the discontinued Heritage card at no additional cost.

Sports on 03/14/2017