Naked man rescued from sandwich shop after fall
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 1:31 p.m.
NAPA, Calif. — Rescue workers had to remove part of a wall to pull a naked man out of a sandwich shop where he spent the night trapped inside a narrow passage.
San Francisco television station KRON-TV reported that a construction crew arriving at a Napa job site Tuesday heard faint calls for help coming from the closed shop.
Authorities said it appears the man fell into the shaft from the roof of the building.
A construction worker told the television station the man said he was looking for a wishing well when he became trapped.
Workers removed a portion of the shop's front wall to rescue the man. He was not identified and taken to a hospital for treatment.
