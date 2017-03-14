No proposal for Arkansan who made it to final round of 'The Bachelor'; Hoxie native to appear in spinoff

The Arkansan who became one of two finalists on the reality television show The Bachelor didn't end up winning a proposal from the program's star, though she is set now to appear in a spinoff reality series.

In the season finale that aired Monday night, Raven Gates, 25, met with Bachelor Nick Viall in Finland, where he told her he didn't know if he was "in love" and that his heart was "somewhere else."

"I'll never regret standing here telling you how I feel," Gates told him.

"I'm going to miss you," Viall said through tears.

"I know," Gates replied.

In a live program that aired immediately following the show's finale, Gates reflected on not being picked, telling the show's host and Viall that she "definitely thought [she] was going to get engaged."

"I did," she said. "I was realistic about another person being there, but I also was very confident in what we had because we were so fun-loving and had such a great time with each other."

Viall ultimately proposed to the other finalist, Vanessa Grimaldi.

Also during the post-show interview program, host Chris Harrison invited Gates to appear on Bachelor In Paradise, a spinoff series based in Mexico featuring former contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. It's not clear when that show will air.