North Little Rock police: Robbers take moped at gunpoint, demand teen show them how it works

Two robbers hit a North Little Rock teen on the head, stole his moped at gunpoint and then demanded he show them how to operate it when they couldn't figure it out on their own, authorities said.

The 17-year-old victim told investigators it happened Saturday night as he was standing by the moped while it was parked outside a store at 600 W. 22nd St.

The two robbers, who the victim estimated to be about 16 years old, first questioned the victim about the moped before one of them hit him from behind and the second struck him in the forehead with a handgun, according to a North Little Rock Police Department report.

One of the assailants ordered the victim at gunpoint to stay on the ground, police said.

"... [T]he suspects then got on the moped and attempted to drive away but they were unable to figure out how the vehicle operated," officer Eric A. Cheatem wrote in the report, noting the robbers then "ordered [the victim] to show them how to work the moped."

The victim provided an explanation, police said, and the two robbers rode off on the stolen vehicle.

The victim was taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

No arrests had been made at the time of the report.