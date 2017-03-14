PHOTOS: More than 30 officials respond to SWAT callout in Little Rock

More than 30 officials with the Little Rock Police Department responded to a SWAT callout that resulted in no charges Tuesday morning.

Police arrived at a residence in the 6000 block of Lancaster Road around 9 a.m. after getting a call about a family disturbance, spokesman officer Steve Moore said at the scene.

Three people who live at the residence were inside the home, and a woman and her child were removed, Moore said. At the time, a man stayed inside the house and refused to come out, he said.

The SWAT team was called to the scene in an abundance of caution in case the man was armed and the situation escalated, Moore said. Fortunately, that did not happen, and there was no weapon, he said.

The police response was called off around 10:45 a.m., Moore said. About 30 total Little Rock officials responded to the scene, he said.

The man involved in the family disturbance will stay in his home and has not been charged at this time, Moore said. Any potential charges would likely be misdemeanors, he added.