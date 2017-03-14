Police: Arkansas student suspended after school-shooting threat calls Snapchat post 'stupid joke'

An Arkansas student has been suspended after police say he made a threat via Snapchat to shoot up a high school Tuesday morning.

A school resource officer at Southside High School in Fort Smith was notified around 10 a.m. that a student had received a threatening Snapchat message from a 16-year-old classmate, the Fort Smith Police Department said.

That message mentioned shooting up the school later in the day, with recipients of the message being told they were safe, according to a news release.

The 16-year-old boy told authorities that he had no intentions of actually shooting up the school, calling the Snapchat message “a stupid joke,” the release stated.

Police said the case will be presented to the prosecuting attorney's office for review.