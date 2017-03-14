Shaddy injury, establishing 3rd starter top Hogs' focus

FAYETTEVILLE -- A wounded hitting star and a pitching staff question are the key elements for the Arkansas Razorbacks as they enter their final two games before the start of SEC play this week.

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville (12-4) hosts Alcorn State (6-8) today and Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Baum Stadium as a precursor to Friday's SEC opener at home against Mississippi State.

Junior infielder Carson Shaddy, the team's second-leading hitter with a .333 batting average, is doubtful to play against the Braves after suffering a sprained right ankle in Sunday's 3-0 loss to Rhode Island.

Shaddy, who was injured as he turned to watch a play after rounding second base, did not suffer a broken bone based on X-rays, but Coach Dave Van Horn said he doesn't want to rush him back.

"He'll be day to day," Van Horn said Sunday. "Obviously I don't feel he'll play Tuesday, and probably not Wednesday. Hopefully by Friday he's good enough to play, but we'll see."

Arkansas assistant coach Tony Vitello, who was coaching third base as Shaddy fell, said the news on Shaddy's X-ray came as a relief Monday.

"To be honest, based off how ugly it looked -- and Carson's a tough kid -- the fact he would go down like that, I kind of thought he was out for the year, so bad news, but good news in a weird sort of way," Vitello said. "It's better that he takes two steps forward without one step back, so we'll size it up. But Friday would be the first opportunity."

Shaddy is one of four Arkansas players, along with Grant Koch, Luke Bonfield and Jax Biggers, to start all 16 games this season.

Senior right-hander Dominic Taccolini (3-0, 7.50 earned-run average) will start today for the Razorbacks. Taccolini controlled Louisiana-Monroe in his first start of the season last Tuesday, striking out 10 and allowing 2 earned runs in his 100-pitch stint over 6 innings.

Van Horn and pitching coach Wes Johnson are seeking candidates for the role of Sunday starter behind right-handers Blaine Knight (1-1, 4.79) and Trevor Stephan (3-0, 0.75). Taccolini, right-handers Kevin Kopps (1-0, 2.13) and Josh Alberius (0-3, 4.00) and others are in the pool of prospects.

"We're still not sure who we're going to throw Sunday," Van Horn said. "It'll be TBA. It'll probably be TBA for the rest of the year with the arm injuries we've had."

Van Horn said he isn't sure how many innings Taccolini will throw today, as the veteran would have four days of rest before a potential Sunday assignment.

"Whether he goes five, seven, nine, or do we just let him go a couple, I'm not sure yet," he said. "We'll leave that Sunday game open, but Dom is definitely a possibility."

Arkansas' top hitter is outfielder Jake Arledge (.367), who is 7 for 14 over the past four games. Arledge went 0 for 3 in the season opener, but he has a hit in 12 consecutive starts since.

Alcorn State, which won two of three against Mississippi Valley State in its first Southwestern Athletic Conference series last weekend, has a No. 272 RPI rating of 299 NCAA Division I baseball teams, the lowest of Arkansas' opponents.

The Braves plan to start 6-2 right-hander Daniel Belmont (1-0, 2.04) today. The senior has allowed 21 hits and 7 walks while striking out 7 in 17 2/3 innings.

Alcorn State's top hitter is first baseman Kirt Cormier, who has a .327 batting average and a .449 slugging percentage. Second baseman Wallace Rios Jimenez, who has reached base safely in all of his 11 games, carries a four-game hitting streak and a .460 on-base percentage into Fayetteville. Cormier, catcher Jason Sanez and third baseman Walter Vives are tied for the team lead with 8 RBI.

Arkansas has not announced its Wednesday starter, but left-handers Kacey Murphy and Matt Cronin are candidates. Murphy (1-0, 3.52) threw five innings in an 11-2 victory over Louisiana-Monroe last Wednesday. Cronin (0.00 ERA in 3 innings) struck out 3 and walked 2 in 2 innings behind Murphy.

"Murphy's change-up was going as good as he's ever had it the other day," Vitello said. "As a starter, what you really want to have is a three-pitch mix. I think the goal is to let Murphy go with it a little bit.

"But if he can throw it like he did last week, we could really use him against Mississippi State. So I think you might see that Murphy-Cronin combo, but you might see a little less out of Murphy and a little more out of Cronin. Both of those guys get their work in, but both of them are not too far off from being able to face Mississippi State hitters."

