State finals draw more then 61,000

HOT SPRINGS -- Jonesboro's boys won their 12th state title, four girls programs won their first and more than 61,000 rolled through Bank of the Ozarks Arena during last weekend's high school basketball state finals.

The three-day event drew an average of 4,404 for each of the 14 championship games. The Class 7A boys title game between Fort Smith Northside and North Little Rock on Saturday afternoon attracted a tournament-high crowd of 6,509. The Class 7A girls game between Fayetteville and North Little Rock brought in 5,359, the most of any of the seven girls games.

This year's attendance drew almost 13,000 fewer fans than the 2016 championships, but the 2017 crowd was the third largest at the Hot Springs Convention Center in the 10 years the city has hosted the event.

CLASS 7A BOYS

FINAL Fort Smith Northside 50, North Little Rock 49

MVP Tevin Brewer, Fort Smith Northside

North Little Rock held possession with 6.8 seconds remaining, but the Charging Wildcats never got off a shot thanks to Tevin Brewer, who swatted away a loose ball. Brewer finished with 18 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists. Teammate Isaiah Joe led the Grizzlies (23-7) with 20 points. Sophomore Collin Moore scored 19 points for North Little Rock (25-5). It was Northside's 10th state title and its first since 2007.

CLASS 7A GIRLS

FINAL Fayetteville 59, North Little Rock 49

MVP Sasha Goforth, Fayetteville

Fayetteville (30-2) scored 20 of the game's first 23 points and held on to win its seventh state title. MVP Sasha Goforth, a freshman, scored 19 points, made 5 steals and handed out 4 assists. Junior Yo'Myris Morris scored 18 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for North Little Rock (28-3).

CLASS 6A BOYS

FINAL Jonesboro 74, El Dorado 57

MVP Marquis Eaton, Jonesboro

Jonesboro (32-0) completed an unbeaten season -- its first since going 34-0 in 1954 -- in outlasting El Dorado (28-5). Jonathan Adams scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for the Hurricane, who earned their 12th state title and their third in the past 10 years. Daniel Gafford led El Dorado with 16 points and 17 rebounds.

CLASS 6A GIRLS

FINAL Marion 50, Sheridan 40

MVP Marie Hunter, Marion

Marion (25-8) won 16 of its final 17 games to capture its first state title. Marie Hunter scored 13 points, had 4 rebounds and handed out 2 assists against Sheridan, which was also making its first appearance in a state championship game. Sophomore Diamond Morris led Sheridan (23-7) with 14 points.

CLASS 5A BOYS

FINAL Mills 65, Little Rock Parkview 61

MVP Darious Hall, Mills

Behind 24 points and 13 rebounds for University of Arkansas, Fayetteville signee Darious Hall, the Comets (31-2) earned a measure of revenge against the Patriots (28-6). Parkview had knocked off Mills in overtime two weeks ago in the 5A-Central Conference championship game. Mills captured its first state title since 2004. Javon Franklin scored 21 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Parkview.

CLASS 5A GIRLS

FINAL Watson Chapel 64, Little Rock Parkview 46

MVP Peyton Martin, Watson Chapel

Jerica Bell had 18 points and 19 rebounds -- which is tied for the third-most for a state final -- as the Wildcats (30-3) topped the Lady Patriots (28-4). MVP Peyton Martin scored 20 points for Watson Chapel, which jumped out to a 34-17 halftime advantage. Senior Sydni Williams led Parkview with 11 points and six rebounds.

CLASS 4A BOYS

FINAL Baptist Prep 59, Pea Ridge 51

MVP Isaac McBride, Baptist Prep

The Eagles (31-4) captured their second consecutive state title -- and fifth overall -- behind 20 points and three steals by sophomore Isaac McBride. Pea Ridge (32-3) made it interesting by hitting 13 of 23 three-point attempts, including four by senior guard Joey Hall (16 points). Connor Vanover, a 7-3 junior, also scored 20 points for Baptist Prep.

CLASS 4A GIRLS

FINAL Pocahontas 54, Pottsville 46, OT

MVP Ashlyn Ellis, Pocahontas

It took an extra four minutes, but the Lady Redskins (33-3) managed to chase down the Lady Apaches (21-12). Pottsville led for almost 30 minutes in the game, but never in the overtime. Ashlyn Ellis scored 22 points and Kristen Wiseman scored 6 of her 13 points in the extra period to notch the victory. Pocahontas won its third state title and its first since 1996. Pottsville was making its first trip to a title game.

CLASS 3A BOYS

FINAL Episcopal Collegiate 61, Tuckerman 47

MVP Khalen Robinson, Episcopal Collegiate

Treylon Payne, Khalen Robinson and Kamron Brasfield each scored 18 points as the Wildcats (28-7) won their third state title in the past four seasons. Bomani Roberson scored 21 points for Tuckerman (31-11), which was making its first state final appearance.

CLASS 3A GIRLS

FINAL Hoxie 51, Valley Springs 40

MVP Sydney Gillham, Hoxie

Hoxie (30-6) outscored defending state champion Valley Springs 24-9 in the fourth quarter to earn its first state title. Senior Devya Pollard scored 17 points, while sophomore Sydney Gillham added 12 points and 17 rebounds. Gillham set a state finals record with 16 defensive rebounds. Valley Springs was making its eighth appearance in a state final.

CLASS 2A BOYS

FINAL Earle 81, Marked Tree 62

MVP B.J. Murray, Earle

Earle (30-5) won its ninth state title and repeated as state champions behind a 24-point, five-steal performance by Travonta Doolittle. Marked Tree, which last appeared in a state final in 2001, picked up 15 points from both Markel Perry-Washington and Colby Malone.

CLASS 2A GIRLS

FINAL Quitman 45, Hector 22

MVP Reagan Rackley, Quitman

Hector (23-13) did not score for the game's first 8:57 as Quitman (33-3) cruised to a victory. Quitman led 13-0 after one quarter and 29-12 after three quarters. Senior Reagan Rackley scored 21 points and had 12 rebounds for Quitman, which earned its first state title. Hector was making back-to-back state finals appearances. The Lady Wildcats were led by Paige Lee's six points.

CLASS 1A BOYS

FINAL Guy-Perkins 67, Shirley 57

MVP Jahcoree Ealy, Guy-Perkins

Coach John Hutchcraft earned his 10th state title and the Guy-Perkins boys captured their fifth with a victory over rival Shirley (34-11). The Thunderbirds (37-4) were led by Jahcoree Ealy's 25 points and 11 rebounds. Michael Fuller and Joseph Owen shared team-high scoring honors for Shirley with 14 points each.

CLASS 1A GIRLS

FINAL Bay 40, Wonderview 35

MVP Whitlee Layne, Bay

Sarah Blackman and Mallory Harley each scored 12 points for Bay (33-9) as the Lady Yellowjackets shut down the cold-shooting Lady Daredevils (38-5). Bay led 12-4 after one quarter and Wonderview -- 0 of 17 on three-pointers and 13 of 42 from the floor -- could not catch up. Shelby Reynolds led Wonderview with 11 points. Bay earned its first state title. Wonderview was playing in its fourth state final since 2012.

Sports on 03/14/2017