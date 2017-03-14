FOOTBALL

Fountain Lake hires coach

Fountain Lake hired Russellville assistant coach JD Plumlee as its new head coach at a special school board meeting Monday night, Athletic Director Marc Davis told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Plumlee was an offensive assistant under Billy Dawson at Russellville in 2015-2016. The Cyclones won the Class 6A state championship last season, defeating Greenwood 37-23. Dawson resigned in January to take the Fayetteville coaching position.

Before arriving at Russellville, Plumlee was an assistant at Hot Springs Lakeside, Malvern and Harrison. He replaces Tommy Gilleran at Fountain Lake. Gilleran, who was at Fountain Lake from 2003-2016, was hired at Lake Hamilton in Feburary.

Fountain Lake, a Class 4A school, went 2-8 last season.

BASKETBALL

CAC’s Williams Gatorade Player of Year

Central Arkansas Christian junior guard Christyn Williams was named the Gatorade Arkansas girls basketball player of the year for the second consecutive season Monday.

Williams, 5-foot-11, led the Mustangs to a 29-5 record and the Class 4A quarterfinals. She averaged 26.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, 2.4 steals and 2.1 assists per game. Also, Williams’ grade-point average is 3.59.

Williams has received NCAA Division I scholarship offers from Connecticut, Baylor, Tennessee and Arkansas, among others. She is ranked as the No. 2 player in the Class of 2018 and No. 1 guard in her class by ESPN.com.

GOLF

UALR women sixth in California

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock’s women’s team is in sixth place after two rounds of the Fresno State Classic in Fresno, Calif.

The Trojans shot 307-296 for a team score of 603 through 36 holes. UC Irvine (596) leads the field of 12 teams.

Individually, UALR’S Shania Berger and Sabrina Bonanno are tied for sixth with a 147 (77-70).

Arkansas men finish fourth in Georgia

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville’s men’s team closed with a 283 on Monday to finish fourth at Southern Intercollegiate in Athens, Ga.

The Razorbacks finished the 36-hole tournament with a 571. Lipscomb won the tournament with a 564..

Arkansas’ Alvaro Ortiz finished tied for third with a 139 (71-68).