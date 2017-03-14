State stocks up on drug, fresh for 8 executions

A hundred new vials of the lethal-injection drug potassium chloride were delivered to the Arkansas Department of Correction last week, eliminating one hurdle in the state's plan to execute eight inmates in the course of 10 days next month.

An inventory sheet released by a prison-system spokesman Monday indicated that the drug, the third and final injection in Arkansas' execution protocol, was delivered Wednesday. The redacted document did not indicate from where the state obtained the drug.

The department's previous supply of potassium chloride expired in January. Even without a fresh supply of the drug on hand, Gov. Asa Hutchinson last month scheduled eight executions, to be carried out between April 17 and 27.

It is not immediately clear how much of the drug -- used to to stop the heart -- the state has obtained, but Department of Correction spokesman Solomon Graves told reporters Monday that it was enough to execute all eight inmates.

Graves declined to provide more information about drug acquisition, including the supplier and the cost, citing secrecy provisions in the 2015 law establishing the three-drug protocol. He did say the new drugs will expire in August 2018.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette requested any invoices or documents related to the testing of the drugs, which Graves said the department did not have. He denied a request to produce copies of the drug labels or package inserts, noting that such information had previously been used by The Associated Press to match execution drugs with a manufacturer.

"Our method-of-execution act prevents the disclosure of certain records that might lead to the identification of the manufacturer or supplier," Graves told reporters Monday morning at the state Capitol.

"We'll have to look to make sure any records we disclose are consistent with the law."

That law, Act 1096, has faced a series of court challenges from inmates who have argued that the lethal-injection procedure is excruciatingly painful and violates their right to know the source of the drugs.

The U.S. Supreme Court declined to take the prisoners' case in late February, allowing Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and the governor to resume the process of carrying out executions.

Little Rock defense attorney Jeff Rosenzweig, who represents several of the death-row inmates, said the state has a history of purchasing execution drugs from "dodgy" sources and that secrecy around such purchases raises questions.

"Is it what it purports to be? Is it made by a company that has a history of tainted products? Did it come from a middle man?" Rosenzweig said.

Arkansas has not executed anyone since 2005 because of both legal challenges and difficulties maintaining a supply of execution drugs. No state in the South has gone a longer time since carrying out the death penalty.

In 2011, the state handed over its supply of sodium thiopental, a drug previously included in the state's execution protocol, to U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration agents after it was reported that the state had purchased 75 vials from a concern in England, without regulatory approval.

Rosenzweig said the British supplier, Dream Pharma, was "run out of the back of a driving school in London."

States have looked overseas for new supplies of execution drugs as American manufacturers have declined to allow their products to be used to kill convicts, according to news reports from around the country.

Act 1096 requires that the drugs obtained by the Department of Correction for use in executions must be approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and come from a facility registered with the agency, or from a compounding pharmacy "accredited by a national organization." However, the secrecy provisions in the same law make it extremely difficult to verify those standards without a court order.

That's not the only concern from those seeking to ensure the executions do not go awry.

The rapid pace of the executions, to be conducted in pairs on four separate days next month, has drawn protest from death-penalty opponents, who fear it will raise pressure on the executioners and increase the likelihood of a botched execution.

In defending the timeline he announced March 27, the governor said his options were limited. Arkansas' supply of midazolam, the first drug in the protocol, expires at the end of April.

"I'd love to have those extended over a period of multiple months and years, but that's not the circumstances that I find myself in," Hutchinson told reporters at a news conference after scheduling the executions.

"The families of the victims that have endured this for so many years deserve this conclusion."

Attorneys, including Rosenzweig, for the eight inmates scheduled to die in April have been preparing to mount another legal challenge against the state's use of lethal injection. Two inmates have submitted formal requests for clemency.

Clemency hearings for convicted murderers Stacey Johnson and Ledelle Lee are scheduled for March 24.

The other inmates scheduled to die next month are Jason McGehee, Don Davis, Bruce Earl Ward, Marcell Williams, Jack Jones Jr. and Kenneth Williams.

