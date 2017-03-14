Subscribe Register Login

Tuesday, March 14, 2017, 6:45 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Storm deaths up, Madagascar says

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:06 a.m.

JOHANNESBURG — Madagascar’s government says the death toll from Cyclone Enawo has risen to at least 50, with 20 people missing.

The island nation’s disaster management agency on Sunday said the cyclone that made landfall in the northeast on Tuesday also has driven 110,000 people from their homes. At least 183 people were injured.

Enawo brought heavy rains and winds in excess of 140 miles per hour — the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane.

Officials say the full extent of the damage is not yet known because of telecommunications breakdowns, making it hard to contact rural communities.

The cyclone also has damaged the economy. The Sava region in the northeast produces about half of the world’s vanilla, and producers predict a very bad harvest.

Print Headline: Storm deaths up, Madagascar says

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Storm deaths up, Madagascar says

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online