Toshiba mulls selling Westinghouse, delays earnings report

TOKYO — Troubled Japanese nuclear and electronics company Toshiba Corp. said Tuesday it was considering selling its money-losing Westinghouse operations in the U.S.

President Satoshi Tsunakawa said the company was looking at selling its majority stake in Westinghouse and making a priority trying to get the energy giant's battered results off its books.

"We want to deal with this properly," he said at a news conference after the company won approval for a second delay in reporting its earnings for October-December.

"We are working on nurturing our growth businesses to return to stable growth by fiscal years 2018 and 2019," Tsunakwa added, reiterating apologies to stakeholders.

Toshiba had been scheduled to report earnings Tuesday, after delaying the report due in February because of auditing problems. It now has until April 11 to produce the report.

The company released a plan saying it was speeding up its review of the U.S. nuclear business, including possibly selling Westinghouse. It said it intends to expand in renewable energy while also working on its nuclear business in Japan to try to restore stable growth.

Toshiba is expecting a group net loss of $4.3 billion for April-December of last year, including a $6.2 billion hit from its embattled nuclear business.

Its chairman has resigned to take responsibility for the company's troubles.

