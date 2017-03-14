Tuesday recruiting tidbits: Top underclassmen planning to visit Hogs

It looks like Arkansas will host an impressive list of prospects for first weekend of spring practice.

Sophomore quarterback Grant Gunnell, 6-6, 205 of Houston Pius X will arrive March 31 to visit the Hogs. He'll attend the first spring practice the next day.

Gunnell will compete at the Elite 11 Regional in New Orleans on Sunday.

Others top sophomore prospects expected to visit include receiver Jalen Curry of Stafford, Texas, athlete/receiver Jordan Whittington of Cuero, Texas, receiver Chase Lane of Houston St Pius X, offensive tackle McKade Mettauer of The Wooodlands, receiver Arjie Henderson of Richmond, Texas, defensive tackle Gerald Irons III of Spring, (Texas) Klein Oak.

Sophmore tight end Austin Stogner of Plano Prestonwood, Plano and junior receiver Bryson Jackson of Houston Pius X are also possibilities to visit.

Linebacker Ayodele Adeoye, 6-2, 235 of Saint Louis Ritenour said he's looking to visit Arkansas for the spring game on April 29. He recently received an offer from the Hogs to go along with 18 others.

He said he's attracted to the Hogs because of the new 3-4 defensive scheme.

Offensive lineman Jackson Kimble, a Baylor commitment, said he plans to visit Arkansas after receiving an offer from running backs coach Reggie Mitchell on Monday.

Kimble, 6-5, 270 of Southlake, (Texas) Southlake Carroll also has offers from Baylor, Arizona State, Boise State, Minnesota, Texas Tech and others.

Linebacker Rosendo Louis, 6-2, 220 of Deerfield Beach, (Fla.) Deerfield Beach told a source Arkansas, South Carolina, Miami and Ole Miss are some of his top schools. He plans to make a summer time decision.

Tight end Matt Alaimo, 6-5, 230, of Montvale (N.J.) St. Joseph Regional said Arkansas is in his top five and he's making plans to visit.

Defensive lineman Noah Shannon, 6-3, 285 of Oswego, Ill. said he wants visit Fayetteville after getting an offer from the Hogs on Monday. Fellow Illinoian and Arkansas offensive line coach Kurt Anderson told him of the offer.

He also has offers from Virginia, Missouri, Duke, Central Florida and others.

Future Arkansas outside linebacker Hayden Henry, 6-2, 215 and 2019 tight end target Hudson Henry, 6-5, 225 of Pulaski Academy plan to vsiit the Hogs for the spring game on April 29.