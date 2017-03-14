UA's Deck going to new job in Alabama

FAYETTEVILLE -- Kathy Deck, director of a University of Arkansas research center that frequently reports on economic conditions for the region and state, has accepted a job at the University of Alabama.

Deck joined UA's Center for Business and Economic Research in 2001 as a research associate, becoming director in 2007. She led the center as it produced yearly reports, commissioned by a Northwest Arkansas economic development organization, analyzing employment and other statistics to describe a Northwest Arkansas region that's been among the fastest-growing metro economies in the country.

"When you compare Northwest Arkansas in 2001 to 2017, it's a whole different place," said Deck, listing amenities such as Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville and development of the region's Razorback Greenway.

Deck said the decision to move away from Fayetteville came after the University of Alabama approached her husband, Cary Deck, a UA economics professor, about joining their faculty.

Cary Deck will hold an endowed chair at the University of Alabama beginning in the fall, while Kathy Deck will become the director of community and economic research partnerships in the University of Alabama's Culverhouse College of Commerce.

Arkansas Business first reported the move.

"When we looked at the joint offer, it really was something fantastic for our family," Deck said. She said her husband was raised in Tuscaloosa, where his parents live, which also factored into the decision.

Mervin Jebaraj, the center's assistant director, will take over on an interim basis beginning April 17. A national search will take place to find a replacement for Deck, the university announced Monday. Deck's final day will be April 12.

"The center has become the most relied-on resource for critical economic information in the state of Arkansas -- and it will continue to fill that role," Jebaraj said. "I look forward to continuing to provide the full range of economic analyses and services that we are known for."

Mike Harvey, interim president and chief executive officer for the Northwest Arkansas Council, which commissioned the yearly reports overseen by Deck, said the council will continue working with UA's Center for Business and Economic Research.

The center dates to 1943, according to UA, and last year produced reports on the economic impact of proposed alcohol sales in various counties, among other topics.

Harvey said Deck will be missed in Northwest Arkansas, calling her "invaluable" in providing the council with a sounding board and "the straight picture" of economic conditions.

The Fayetteville-Springdale-Rogers metro area in 2015 ranked 35th among 382 U.S. metro areas with a 4.4 percent increase in gross domestic product, according to U.S. Department of Commerce Data.

Deck said Northwest Arkansas employment and income growth, along with the region's "level of investment," will be important to watch in the future.

"It's been wonderful to be a part of such an exciting time here in the region, and I know there will continue to be wonderful things happening long after we're gone," Deck said.

