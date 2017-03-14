BASKETBALL

Iguodala fined $10,000

Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $10,000 by the NBA for what the league called “inappropriate comments” after the team’s loss Friday night at Minnesota. The NBA announced the penalty Monday, shortly after Iguodala spoke to the media following practice and discussed his remarks. Iguodala said he put his team in a tough spot last Friday when he told reporters “I do what master say” upon finding out he would be resting the next night at San Antonio — along with Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Coach Steve Kerr says Iguodala’s comments weren’t directed at him.

Knicks’ broadcaster dies

John Andariese, a New York Knicks broadcaster for more than 35 years, died Monday according to the Knicks. He was 78. A star player at Fordham and member of the New York City Basketball Hall of Fame, Andariese started as a Knicks radio analyst in 1972 alongside Marv Albert. He later spent 12 seasons as a TV analyst for MSG Network from 1986-1998 before returning to the radio side, retiring before the start of the 2012-2013 season.

BASEBALL

Perez return delayed

Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez’s return to the Royals’ spring camp in Surprise, Ariz., was pushed back a day to allow his injured left knee a chance to settle. Perez, playing for Team Venezuela in World Baseball Classic, got hurt on an unusual play at the plate involving Royals teammate Drew Butera, who is with Team Italy. Tests performed in Mexico, where the game was played, showed inflammation but not any structural damage to the knee. Perez was expected to return to Arizona on Sunday, but that was pushed back. “He’s flying in today,” Manager Ned Yost said Monday. “The doctors didn’t want him flying right away, because there may be a little fluid on his knee and they wanted to give him a day to settle down before they flew him in here.”

Kipnis out two weeks

Cleveland Indians second baseman Jason Kipnis is likely to miss opening day because of a sore right shoulder. Manager Terry Francona said Sunday that Kipnis will be shut down for the next two weeks to let him recover. Kipnis has been dealing with the problem this spring and had a cortisone shot two weeks ago.

Desmond’s surgery set

Colorado Rockies first baseman Ian Desmond will undergo surgery on his broken left hand Wednesday in Scottsdale, Ariz. The Rockies have not announced a timetable for Desmond’s return. Desmond broke the second metacarpal bone when he was hit by a fastball against Cincinnati in Sunday’s spring training game. Desmond, who signed a $70 million, five-year contract, is making the transition to first base.

Tebow gets a hit

Tim Tebow has gotten his first hit for the New York Mets. The former NFL quarterback singled Monday in an exhibition game against Miami Marlins left-hander Kyle Lobstein. Tebow was hitless in his first eight at-bats in spring training before his opposite-field single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

FOOTBALL

Raiders sign Patterson

The Oakland Raiders have agreed on a contract with All-Pro kick returner and speedy receiver Cordarrelle Patterson. Patterson is a former first-round pick by Minnesota in 2013. He caught only 132 passes in four seasons with the Vikings, but is one of the most dangerous kickoff returners in the game, averaging 30.4 yards per return with five touchdowns, including one at Oakland in 2015. The Raiders last returned a kick for a touchdown in 2011.

Ware retires

DeMarcus Ware won’t be returning to the Dallas Cowboys or the Denver Broncos as expected. Instead, the 12-year NFL veteran announced Monday on Twitter he is retiring. Ware wrote, “After a lot of thought and prayer, I’ve decided to accept the unknown and retire from my NFL career. Tempting opportunities still present themselves for me to play and I feel better than I have in years.” After he announced his retirement, the Broncos tweeted, “See you in Canton,” referring his potential induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Bell has surgery

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Le’Veon Bell underwent surgery Monday to repair the core muscle injury that kept him from finishing the AFC Championship Game in January. Bell, who revealed the surgery on snapchat Monday morning, said the injury had been bothering him for a few weeks after the title game in New England. The surgery is not expected to keep Bell from participating in training camp this summer.

Elliott caught on video

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott can be seen on video pulling down a woman’s tank top to expose her breasts during the St. Patrick’s Day parade in Dallas, according to a TMZ Sports report. Elliott was attending the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade Saturday and was riding on a float with the woman. In fact, TMZ posted a second video showing Elliott tugging at the woman’s top again when she is playing to the crowd at the parade.

Eagles sign Foles

The Philadelphia Eagles have agreed to terms on a two-year contract with quarterback Nick Foles. Foles, 28, who was a backup with the Kansas City Chiefs last season, returns to the team that drafted him and where he had his most success. He went to the Pro Bowl after having one of the best statistical seasons in NFL history in 2013. Foles will be Carson Wentz’s backup.

TENNIS

Kerber avoids upset

Poised to return to the top spot in next week’s world rankings, Angelique Kerber narrowly avoided an upset at the BNP Paribas Open on Monday in Indian Wells, Calif., outlasting Pauline Parmentier of France 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 in the third round. Regardless of Kerber’s results, she is assured of regaining the No. 1 ranking from Serena Williams, who withdrew before the tournament began because of what she said was a left knee injury. Kerber dropped to No. 2 after the Australian Open in January. Simona Halep, the 2015 champion, lost to 28th-seeded Kristina Mladenovic of France 6-3, 6-3. Venus Williams beat Lucie Safarova 6-4, 6-2, winning 75 percent of her firstserve points and all eight of her net points as the temperature climbed to near 100 degrees (37 C). On the men’s side, No. 3 Stan Wawrinka beat 28th-seeded Philipp Kohlschreiber 7-5, 6-3.

GOLF

Par 3 field shrinking

The Masters already has the most select field of all the major tournaments, and now it is shrinking the field for the Par 3 Contest. Augusta National has sent letters to its honorary invitees to inform them that the Par 3 Contest, held on the Wednesday before the opening round, will be limited to players in the field and past Masters champions. U.S. Open, British Open and PGA Championship winners are exempt to the Masters for five years. After that, they become “honorary invitees,” along with all past U.S. Amateur champions. For years, that allowed them to be treated like anyone else in the field up until the opening round Thursday. Now, the club is asking that they no longer play practice rounds or use the practice facility.