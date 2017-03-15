Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 11:39 a.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App

70-pound popcorn ball, valued at $700, stolen from shop

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 10:31 a.m.

CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio — It's a new twist on sticky fingers: Police say someone swiped a 70-pound popcorn ball worth hundreds of dollars from a suburban Cleveland shop where it was being auctioned.

The oversized snack dyed red, white and blue was taken from outside the Chagrin Falls Popcorn Shop over the weekend, and police have asked area residents to keep an eye out for it.

Shop owner Dewey Forward told Cleveland.com that the popcorn ball can be returned with no questions asked and no charges filed, but it hasn't turned up so far.

It was created for a New Year's Eve popcorn ball drop and was being auctioned this week, with the proceeds slated to go toward renovations of a town hall. It's valued at $700.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: 70-pound popcorn ball, valued at $700, stolen from shop

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Mobile App
Arkansas Online