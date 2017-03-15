Overnight apartment fire in west Little Rock displaces about 20 residents

About 20 people were displaced from their homes after an overnight apartment fire in west Little Rock, officials said.

Fire crews got a call around midnight about a blaze at Fairfield Apartments at 1912 Green Mountain Drive, said Little Rock Fire Department spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver. Firefighters arrived a short time later and put out flames in two apartments in the same building, he said.

Officials decided to move roughly 20 people out of eight units in the building so repairs can be made and the electrical system can be checked, Weaver said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, he said.

No injuries were reported.