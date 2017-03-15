Arkansas man accused of attacking pregnant girlfriend, dragging her by hair through woods

An Arkansas man is accused of attacking his pregnant girlfriend and dragging her by the hair through a wooded area, according to police.

The Sentinel-Record in Hot Springs reported that Terry William Cross, 29, of Hot Springs was arrested Sunday on a charge of third-degree battery.

Cross’ girlfriend told authorities that Cross hit her in the face, threw her to the ground and dragged her in a wooded area off White Sulphur Road.

The victim said she is five months pregnant and that Cross knew she was expecting because he is the father.

Records show Cross remained at the Garland County jail as of Wednesday morning in lieu of $7,500 bond. He is set to appear March 27 in Garland County District Court.