Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 6:10 p.m.

Arkansas man accused of ramming wife's vehicle with 5 children inside

By Brandon Riddle

This article was published today at 6:04 p.m.

An Arkansas man is accused of ramming a vehicle his wife was driving with five young children inside, court filings show.

Floyd Bias, 29, of Booneville was arrested on six counts of aggravated assault on a family or household member, according to the affidavit filed in Scott County Circuit Court.

A caller notified authorities shortly after 1 p.m. Feb. 13 that someone had rammed a gold-colored pickup into a blue van on U.S. 71 north of Waldron. Both vehicles were southbound on the highway.

Inside the van were five children, according to authorities. A court document listed their ages as between 2 and 9.

A short time later, a trooper with the Arkansas State Police initiated a traffic stop on the pickup, telling Bias to exit the truck and walk backward just south of Freedom Road, the affidavit states.

Bias was “very agitated” and later denied ramming the rear of his wife’s vehicle, saying that he wouldn’t have done that with his children inside.

Records show a warrant for Bias' arrest was served Monday.

