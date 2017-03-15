Arkansas Senate approves bill allowing companies to sue over secret videos

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Senate has approved a bill that would let companies sue anyone, including employees, if they share a secretly made videotape aimed at harming a business owner. The bill was set up to target agricultural practices, but opponents say it goes too far and could threaten nearly all whistleblowers.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield said there are other laws to protect those who expose illegal practices. He said his bill targets people who obtain material from nonpublic areas of commercial property and release the material to harm the owner.

Animal-welfare groups said the bill goes too far, suggesting it could shield wrongdoing at a day care center or food-processing plant.

The Senate passed the bill Wednesday on a 28-3 vote. It goes back to the House to consider Senate amendments.