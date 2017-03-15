Big body Lacy, Seattle cut deal

RENTON, Wash. -- The Seattle Seahawks are hoping Eddie Lacy can be motivated by a one-year contract to rediscover the form that made him the 2013 Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The Seahawks and Lacy agreed to terms on a one-year deal Tuesday, providing Seattle a big body for a run game that was once the best in football but lagged last season following the retirement of Marshawn Lynch.

"I like that we're bringing in a big, tough guy that's going to send a message the way he plays the game," Seattle Coach Pete Carroll said in an interview Tuesday with KIRO-AM, the Seahawks flagship station.

Lacy was the top offensive rookie four years ago when he rushed for 1,178 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran for more than 1,100 yards in 2014, but has since been slowed by injuries and lost favor with Packers Coach Mike McCarthy at times.

Last season, Lacy played in only five games, sidelined by ankle problems, and finished with only 360 yards rushing and no touchdowns. Weight has also been an issue for Lacy, but Carroll said he would expect the running back to play in the range of 240-250 pounds.

"He's a big guy. There is nothing wrong with that," Carroll said. "There will be a real concerted effort to make sure he's at his very best. This is a hard time for him because he's working some rehab right now, but he is well aware of our expectations and the standards that we are setting."

Seattle's running back situation was filled with instability from the start of last season. Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise were both limited by injuries. Christine Michael was cut midseason due to ineffectiveness, yet still led the Seahawks in rushing during the regular season. They also have former Arkansas Razorbacks running back Alex Collins who ran for 125 yards and a touchdown last year in his rookie season.

Seattle brought in Adrian Peterson for a visit over the weekend before turning to Lacy as its primary target.

"He's an exciting guy to add to the mix," Carroll said. "Thomas brings us great energy and C.J. and Alex add in, too, so I think it makes a really good position group for us. We'll find a good rotation here to help everybody out."

Lacy is Seattle's second signing in free agency after agreeing to a one-year deal with offensive lineman Luke Joeckel last week. Carroll said Joeckel is progressing in his recovery from knee surgery that limited him to four games, and the Seahawks see him as an option at either left tackle or left guard.

"He looks to be making a great recovery," Carroll said.

Seattle also re-signed cornerback and special teams standout Neiko Thorpe on Tuesday. Thorpe was mostly used on kick teams last season with Seattle, but may have a chance at more playing time at cornerback with DeShawn Shead not being tendered and becoming an unrestricted free agent after suffering a torn ACL in the playoffs.

PATRIOTS

Free agent Burkhead signs

BOSTON -- New England has signed free agent running back Rex Burkhead.

The move was announced Tuesday. Terms were not disclosed. Burkhead, 26, comes from Cincinnati, where he has spent all four years of his NFL career since being drafted in the sixth round out of Nebraska in 2013.

He appeared in all 16 regular-season games each of the past two seasons. He rushed for 344 yards and two touchdowns for the Bengals in 2016. He also has 27 special teams tackles in his career, including consecutive 10-plus tackle seasons with 11 in 2015 and 12 in 2016

Burkhead is expected to be used primarily on special teams for the Patriots and could be a replacement for Brandon Bolden, who is an unrestricted free agent.

VIKINGS

DE Jones leaves Packers

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. -- The Minnesota Vikings have signed defensive end Datone Jones, the former first-round pick of the rival Green Bay Packers.

The Vikings closed the deal on Tuesday with Jones, who was selected 26th overall out of UCLA in the 2013 draft. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Jones played defensive end in 59 of a possible 64 regular-season games, mostly as a backup. He also played some outside linebacker in Green Bay's 3-4 scheme.

The Packers previously declined their fifth-year option on Jones that is built into every first-round pick's contract. Jones has nine sacks and seven passes defended in his career.

Jones was a college teammate of Vikings starting linebackers Anthony Barr and Eric Kendricks.

RAMS

OL Groy signs offer

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- The Los Angeles Rams have signed offensive lineman Ryan Groy to an offer sheet, putting the Buffalo Bills in a position to have to match the contract for the restricted free agent.

The Bills retained the rights to Groy by extending him a one-year contract tender last week. ESPN.com reported the Rams made Groy a two-year, $5 million offer, with $3.5 million guaranteed.

Buffalo has until Monday to match the contract or lose Groy without compensation.

Groy has three seasons of experience, including the past two in Buffalo. He was a valuable backup last year in starting the final seven games at center after Eric Wood broke his right leg.

STEELERS

Hightower visits team

Coveted free agent linebacker Dont'a Hightower's tour hit Pittsburgh on Tuesday, but Hightower left the team's facility without signing a deal.

The team announced it hosted him after he spent Monday getting wooed by the New York Jets. Hightower spent most of the day at the team's headquarters, but left early in the evening without a deal imminent.

Hightower has helped the New England Patriots win a pair of Super Bowls in his five seasons with the team and is probably the best inside linebacker on the open market. The Steelers are searching for a replacement for veteran Lawrence Timmons, who signed with Miami last week after spending a productive decade with Pittsburgh.

Hightower has 372 tackles and 17 sacks since New England selected him in the first round of the 2012 draft. He provided one of the signature moments during New England's furious second-half rally against Atlanta in the Super Bowl, forcing Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan's fumble in the fourth quarter, helping swing the momentum to the Patriots for good on their way to a comeback 34-28 overtime victory.

The Patriots are still interested in bringing back Hightower and they have more money to spend than the Steelers. New England is more than $33 million under the cap, while the Steelers have about $18 million to spend after signing wide receiver Antonio Brown to a new five-year contract and applying the franchise tag to star running back Le'Veon Bell.

