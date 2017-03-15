COLLEGE BASEBALL
Big innings power UCA over UALR
By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette
This article was published today at 2:22 a.m.
The University of Central Arkansas broke out of a two-week slump Tuesday, beating the UALR Trojans 12-3 at Bear Stadium in Conway.
UCA (7-11) used a five-run second inning to break the game open. The Bears added two more three-run innings. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (7-10) used nine different pitchers who combined to give up 13 hits and eight walks.
UCA sophomore catcher William Hancock finished 4 for 4 with 3 RBI. Junior center fielder Michael Haun was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored 3 times. Sophomore first baseman Hunter Strong had 2 hits, 2 RBI and scored 3 runs, while senior shortstop Brooks Balisterri went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run.
Haun had two triples, giving him six this season, the most in NCAA Division I.
Junior left-hander Will Brand (2-1), in his first start as a Bear, pitched 7 innings and allowed 6 hits, 1 earned run and struck out 5. Redshirt freshman Gavin Tillery threw the final 2 innings, striking out 2 and allowing 1 hit.
For UALR, senior right-hander Matt McDowell (0-5) took the loss after pitching 1 1/3 innings. He allowed 5 runs, 4 earned, and 3 hits. He walked 1.
UALR took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on senior catcher Cameron Knight's RBI single.
The five-run second inning was highlighted by Haun's two-run triple. Ty Tice, Balisterri and Keaton Presley also brought in runs in the inning. UCA made it 6-1 in the bottom of the third with Hancock's sacrifice fly.
In the fourth, Strong and Hancock had RBI singles and Eddy Sanchez drew a bases-loaded walk for the third run. Jansen McCurdy had a sacrifice fly, Strong an RBI double and Hancock an RBI single in the fifth to push the lead to 12-1.
Sophomore first baseman Riley Pittman's two-run single in the top of the sixth pulled the Trojans within 12-3.
Senior center fielder Hunter Owens led the Trojans, going 2 for 4. Zach Baker, a senior shortstop, went 1 for 2 with two walks while Pittman had two RBI.
The Bears face Incarnate Word this weekend in their Southland Conference season-opening series in San Antonio. Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
The Trojans open Sun Belt Conference play against Troy on Friday through Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.
Sports on 03/15/2017
Print Headline: Big innings power UCA over UALR
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Big innings power UCA over UALR
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.