Big innings power UCA over UALR

The University of Central Arkansas broke out of a two-week slump Tuesday, beating the UALR Trojans 12-3 at Bear Stadium in Conway.

UCA (7-11) used a five-run second inning to break the game open. The Bears added two more three-run innings. The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (7-10) used nine different pitchers who combined to give up 13 hits and eight walks.

UCA sophomore catcher William Hancock finished 4 for 4 with 3 RBI. Junior center fielder Michael Haun was 3 for 4 with 2 RBI and scored 3 times. Sophomore first baseman Hunter Strong had 2 hits, 2 RBI and scored 3 runs, while senior shortstop Brooks Balisterri went 2 for 5 with an RBI and a run.

Haun had two triples, giving him six this season, the most in NCAA Division I.

Junior left-hander Will Brand (2-1), in his first start as a Bear, pitched 7 innings and allowed 6 hits, 1 earned run and struck out 5. Redshirt freshman Gavin Tillery threw the final 2 innings, striking out 2 and allowing 1 hit.

For UALR, senior right-hander Matt McDowell (0-5) took the loss after pitching 1 1/3 innings. He allowed 5 runs, 4 earned, and 3 hits. He walked 1.

UALR took a 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning on senior catcher Cameron Knight's RBI single.

The five-run second inning was highlighted by Haun's two-run triple. Ty Tice, Balisterri and Keaton Presley also brought in runs in the inning. UCA made it 6-1 in the bottom of the third with Hancock's sacrifice fly.

In the fourth, Strong and Hancock had RBI singles and Eddy Sanchez drew a bases-loaded walk for the third run. Jansen McCurdy had a sacrifice fly, Strong an RBI double and Hancock an RBI single in the fifth to push the lead to 12-1.

Sophomore first baseman Riley Pittman's two-run single in the top of the sixth pulled the Trojans within 12-3.

Senior center fielder Hunter Owens led the Trojans, going 2 for 4. Zach Baker, a senior shortstop, went 1 for 2 with two walks while Pittman had two RBI.

The Bears face Incarnate Word this weekend in their Southland Conference season-opening series in San Antonio. Game times are 6:30 p.m. Friday, 3 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

The Trojans open Sun Belt Conference play against Troy on Friday through Sunday at Gary Hogan Field in Little Rock. Game times are 6 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and 1 p.m. Sunday.

