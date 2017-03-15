Despite construction, Hogs plan to play spring game on campus

— Arkansas plans to play its spring game at Razorback Stadium, but attendance might be capped because of construction work on the stadium's north end.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said Wednesday that the annual scrimmage could be limited to an attendance of between 25,000 and 30,000. Bielema said that won't be determined until some time next month.

The spring game is scheduled to be played at noon on Saturday, April 29.

"I think if everything goes as planned we're going to be able to get in there for the spring game," Bielema said. "I think we're only going to be able to go one way. I just don't want to put our players in danger."

Construction crews are doing site work on the north end of the stadium as part of a $160 million renovation that will add about 4,800 luxury seats. The project is scheduled to be completed some time next year.

"I think after we're done with (spring practice) the trucks are going to be rolling in on that one side," Bielema said. "We looked into different options but the administration and everybody just felt it would be good to have the spring game in some capacity."

Because of the construction work, the annual RazorFest activities won't be conducted prior to this year's spring game. Champions for Kids, a nonprofit organization, hosted RazorFest on the north end of the stadium prior to each spring game between 2004-16.

"There's just not the space to do it," Champions for Kids spokesman Rick Schaeffer said. "Champions for Kids is just revamping in some ways, so if there was a good year for this, it was probably a good year for that to happen."