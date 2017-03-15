Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 2:54 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Despite construction, Hogs plan to play spring game on campus

By Matt Jones

This article was published today at 12:00 p.m.

work-continues-monday-march-13-2017-on-the-north-end-zone-of-donald-w-reynolds-razorback-stadium-in-fayetteville-the-renovation-is-part-of-a-160-million-project-that-will-fully-enclose-the-78-year-old-stadium-the-stadium-will-grow-from-a-capacity-of-72000-to-about-77000-in-september-2018-the-project-includes-new-premium-seating-including-founders-club-suites-on-the-east-side-of-the-stadium-outdoor-loge-boxes-a-cluster-of-four-to-eight-seats-separated-from-others-by-a-partition-and-club-seating-the-new-seating-areas-will-connect-the-concourse-to-the-east-and-west-walkways

PHOTO BY DAVID GOTTSCHALK

Work continues Monday, March 13, 2017, on the north end zone of Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville. The renovation is part of a $160 million project that will fully enclose the 78-year-old stadium. The stadium will grow from a capacity of 72,000 to about 77,000 in September 2018. The project includes new premium seating, including Founders Club Suites on the east side of the stadium, outdoor loge boxes - a cluster of four to eight seats separated from others by a partition - and club seating. The new seating areas will connect the concourse to the east and west walkways.

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas plans to play its spring game at Razorback Stadium, but attendance might be capped because of construction work on the stadium's north end.

Arkansas coach Bret Bielema said Wednesday that the annual scrimmage could be limited to an attendance of between 25,000 and 30,000. Bielema said that won't be determined until some time next month.

The spring game is scheduled to be played at noon on Saturday, April 29.

"I think if everything goes as planned we're going to be able to get in there for the spring game," Bielema said. "I think we're only going to be able to go one way. I just don't want to put our players in danger."

Construction crews are doing site work on the north end of the stadium as part of a $160 million renovation that will add about 4,800 luxury seats. The project is scheduled to be completed some time next year.

"I think after we're done with (spring practice) the trucks are going to be rolling in on that one side," Bielema said. "We looked into different options but the administration and everybody just felt it would be good to have the spring game in some capacity."

Because of the construction work, the annual RazorFest activities won't be conducted prior to this year's spring game. Champions for Kids, a nonprofit organization, hosted RazorFest on the north end of the stadium prior to each spring game between 2004-16.

"There's just not the space to do it," Champions for Kids spokesman Rick Schaeffer said. "Champions for Kids is just revamping in some ways, so if there was a good year for this, it was probably a good year for that to happen."

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Despite construction, Hogs plan to play spring game on campus

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas
Arkansas Online