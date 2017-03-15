Diamond Hogs go deep 4 times in blowout win

— It didn't take long Wednesday for the Arkansas Razorbacks' offense to top what it did a day earlier against Alcorn State.

The Razorbacks hit three home runs in the first inning and cruised to an 11-3 win over the Braves in front of 1,083 at Baum Stadium.

Arkansas (14-4) swept the midweek series against Alcorn State (6-10). The Razorbacks won 3-2 Tuesday with an RBI hit in the ninth inning.

Chad Spanberger and Luke Bonfield hit back-to-back home runs Wednesday off Alcorn State starter Daniel Belmont to give Arkansas a 3-0 lead. Jordan McFarland added a two-run home run later in the first to cap the Razorbacks' five-run frame.

The Razorbacks' first seven hitters reached base in the inning. Catcher Grant Koch had a double in the at-bat following Bonfield's home run, but was thrown out trying to advance to third base.

It was the eighth game in which Arkansas scored at least five runs in an inning.

"When you hit three home runs in an inning it gives you a lot of confidence," Arkansas coach Dave Van Horn said. "We made a base-running mistake with no outs that may have cost us a few more runs. We kind of had (the pitcher) on the ropes. He was wound up and nervous."

The Razorbacks scored a run in each the third and fourth innings, and Dominic Fletcher added a two-run home run to right field in the fifth to extend Arkansas' lead 9-1. The home run was Fletcher's fifth this season, which tied him with Koch for second in the Southeastern Conference.

The Razorbacks scored 9 runs on 9 hits against Belmont, a senior right-hander who entered the game with a 2.04 ERA in 3 starts. Belmont also walked four and struck out four.

Arkansas hit four home runs off Belmont - one off the season-high of five set at Louisiana Tech earlier this month and the second-most since a 2010 NCAA regional game against Grambling State.

The Razorbacks lead the SEC with 25 home runs through 18 games. Arkansas hit 49 home runs in 55 games last year.

"I think we have more mature hitters this year than last year," said Bonfield, whose third home run of the season bounced off the chair-back seats above the bullpen in left field. "The guys have good approaches and they know good times to pick pitches out. I think guys on our team are good about reading sequences pitchers go to. For instance, the starter today would go to breaking balls a lot, so you pick that up as the games progress."

Eight of Arkansas' nine starters recorded a hit and the Razorbacks finished with 14 overall. Fletcher led Arkansas with three hits, while Jake Arledge, Spanberger, Bonfield and Koch all added two apiece.

"I just think we have some pop up and down the lineup," Van Horn said. "I felt like that in the fall and I mentioned many a time that I thought we were a team that was going to put together some big innings."

Arkansas starter Kacey Murphy allowed 1 run on 6 hits and struck out 6 in 3 innings to record his second win of the season.

"His velocity is as good as it's been since he's been here," Van Horn said. "He was anywhere from 88 to 91 (mph). His slider was working pretty good.

"I have a lot of confidence in him right now."

Matt Cronin allowed a run in the fifth and Brenden Heiss allowed a run in the eighth. Relievers Jacob Kostyshock, Evan Lee and Angus Denton all pitched a scoreless inning out of the bullpen.

The Razorbacks haven't allowed more than three runs in their past seven games.