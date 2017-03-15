PHOTOS: Fire destroys west Little Rock fast-food restaurant

Fire officials are investigating a blaze that destroyed a KFC in Little Rock early Wednesday, authorities said.

Little Rock fire crews arrived at the KFC at 100 Markham Park Drive around 3 a.m., said spokesman Capt. Jason Weaver. Two trucks with five pumps and about 29 officials responded to the scene, typical for a commercial business fire, he said.

When they got there, crews saw heavy smoke billowing from the back of the structure, Weaver said. Firefighters cut the back door open and entered the business but were soon called back outside because the flames had breached the roof, he said.

Lots of businesses keep heating and air conditioning units on the roof, and all of that weight plus added fire damage could cause it to cave in, Weaver said.

Firefighters then began to “knock down” the flames from the outside until it was safe to re-enter, he said.

Weaver said he was not sure when the flames were extinguished and added that the cause of the fire is under investigation.

No injuries were reported.