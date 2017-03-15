EU court backs headscarf bans

PARIS -- The European Court of Justice issued a nonbinding ruling Tuesday that employers can prohibit the Muslim headscarf in the workplace, setting a precedent for the continent.

The court addressed different complaints from two Muslim women -- one from France and one from Belgium -- who alleged that their respective employers had discriminated against them for wearing the Muslim headscarf, or hijab, to the office.

The judges concluded otherwise: "An internal rule ... which prohibits the visible wearing of any political, philosophical or religious sign does not constitute direct discrimination."

Courts in France and Belgium will be left to settle the particular disputes in question.

The ruling comes as the two countries still reel from a slew of terrorist attacks in the past two years perpetrated mostly by Islamic State militants or sympathizers with French and European passports.

The particulars of the two cases considered in Tuesday's ruling were different. In the absence of official internal regulations prohibiting what employees can wear to work, the court suggested, Muslim women have a stronger case for wearing the hijab to the office.

According to the court, this was true in the French case.

The plaintiff in that case is Asma Bougnaoui, a Muslim woman who worked as an engineer at Micropole, a French IT firm. She had worn the headscarf when she was hired in 2008, but a client subsequently complained to her supervisors, insisting that there be "no veil next time." Bougnaoui refused to take it off and was eventually fired in June 2009.

Because there was no official policy banning the headscarf at Micropole, "the willingness of an employer to take account of the wishes of a customer no longer to have the services of that employer provided by a worker wearing an Islamic headscarf cannot be considered a genuine and determining occupational requirement," the court said.

But the Belgian case presented a different scenario.

In that case, Samira Achiba, a young Muslim woman, was hired in 2003 as a receptionist by G4S, a British multinational security company. Unlike her French counterpart, Achiba had not worn the hijab at the time she was hired and had accepted an offer from a firm with a clear "neutrality" policy.

Only later did she request that she be permitted to wear the headscarf in 2006. Because of the company's policy prohibiting any "political, philosophical or religious signs" from the workplace, Achiba was dismissed.

Since the late 1980s, the Muslim veil has angered the French political establishment, and the country has systematically policed what Muslim women can wear in public ever since.

In 2004, for instance, France banned the headscarf from its public schools, and in 2010, it became the first European country to ban altogether the face-covering burqa. Last summer, after a terrorist attack in the Riviera city of Nice, local authorities in the south of France attempted to ban the "burkini," a swimsuit not unlike a diver's wetsuit designed to allow Muslim women to enjoy the beach while respecting traditional codes of modesty.

