Subscribe Register Login

Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 2:54 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal

Fed raises key interest rate for second time in 3 months

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 1:30 p.m.

federal-reserve-chair-janet-yellen-addresses-the-executives-club-of-chicago-friday-march-3-2017-in-chicago-yellen-signaled-that-the-fed-will-likely-resume-raising-interest-rates-later-this-month-to-reflect-a-strengthening-job-market-and-inflation-edging-toward-the-central-banks-2-percent-target-rate-ap-photocharles-rex-arbogast

Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen addresses the Executives' Club of Chicago, Friday, March 3, 2017, in Chicago. Yellen signaled that the Fed will likely resume raising interest rates later this month to reflect a strengthening job market and inflation edging toward the central bank's 2 percent target rate. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve has raised its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months and signaled that any further increases this year will be gradual. The move reflects a consistently solid U.S. economy and will likely mean higher rates on some consumer and business loans.

The Fed's key short-term rate is rising by a quarter-point to a still-low range of 0.75 percent to 1 percent. The central bank said in a statement that a strengthening job market and rising prices had moved it closer to its targets for employment and inflation.

The message the Fed sent Wednesday is that nearly eight years after the latest recession ended, the economy no longer needs the support of ultra-low borrowing rates and is healthy enough to withstand steadily tighter credit.

The decision was approved on a 9-1 vote, with Neel Kashkari, the head of the Fed's regional bank in Minneapolis, the dissenting vote. The statement said Kashkari preferred to leave rates unchanged.

The Fed's forecast for future increases, drawn from the views of 17 officials, still projects that it will raise rates three times this year, unchanged from the last forecast in December. But the number of Fed officials who think three rate hikes will be appropriate rose from six to nine.

The central bank's outlook for the economy changed little, with officials expecting economic growth of 2.1 percent this year and next year before slipping to 1.9 percent in 2019. Those forecasts are far below the 4 percent growth that President Donald Trump has said he can produce with his economic program.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comments on: Fed raises key interest rate for second time in 3 months

To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.

Subscribe Register Login

You must login to make comments.

ADVERTISEMENT

SHOPPING

loading...

ADVERTISEMENT

Top Picks - Arkansas Daily Deal
Arkansas Online