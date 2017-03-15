250 Mexico skulls likely cartels' kills

MEXICO CITY -- The top prosecutor in Mexico's Gulf coast state of Veracruz confirmed Tuesday that more than 250 skulls have been found in what appears to be a drug cartel mass burial ground on the outskirts of the city of Veracruz.

State prosecutor Jorge Winckler said the clandestine burial pits appear to contain victims killed years ago.

"For many years, the drug cartels disappeared people, and the authorities were complacent," Winckler said, in apparent reference to the administration of fugitive former Gov. Javier Duarte and his predecessors.

In an interview with the Televisa network, Winckler did not specify when the skulls were found or by whom. But they appear to have been found over the course of months.

The skulls and other bones were found in a wooded area known as Colinas de Santa Fe.

"I cannot imagine how many more people are illegally buried there," Winckler said, noting the state has reports of about 2,400 missing people.

Hit on Syria school called war crime

BEIRUT -- A United Nations investigative commission said Tuesday that it believes Syrian government forces deliberately bombed a school complex in the country's northern countryside in October, killing 21 children, in a scathing report on crimes committed over the past seven months of the Syrian war.

The U.N.'s Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Syria said government forces and their allies had shown a "complete disregard for civilian life and international law" through continued use of cluster munitions, incendiary weapons and chlorine gas as weapons of war.

It also blamed an al-Qaida-aligned insurgent group fighting on the side of Syria's rebels and a U.S.-backed Kurdish group for conscripting adolescents for combat.

The commission said the Oct. 26 attack on the Haas village school complex in the rebel-held province of Idlib constituted a war crime. It said the Syrian air force is the only one known to operate the jets identified in the attack, which was widely reported at the time.

The U.N. Syria commission's report also concluded that government forces deliberately targeted the capital's water infrastructure in December, threatening the water supply for 5.5 million people. It said the attack was unjustified and constituted a war crime. It did not find any evidence that rebels had poisoned the water supply, as state media outlets alleged.

Ex-S. Korea leader faces questioning

SEOUL, South Korea -- Prosecutors on Tuesday announced plans to question former President Park Geun-hye of South Korea in a corruption scandal, four days after she was removed from office in a historic court ruling.

Park's presidency formally ended Friday, when the Constitutional Court approved the National Assembly's vote to impeach her in December.

On Tuesday, they said they were formally opening an investigation, adding that they would announce later when they planned to question her.

