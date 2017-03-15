Police: Ex-worker at North Little Rock service station tried to cash lottery tickets that went missing

A former North Little Rock service station employee was arrested Tuesday after he signed for a pack of lottery tickets that went missing and then tried to cash in a few of the winners, authorities said.

The investigation started last year after a manager of the Petro Travel Center at 3205 Valentine Road realized some lottery tickets that had been delivered to the store were missing, according to a police report. An employee reportedly found the missing package torn open around the counter with one booklet taken out.

Police said they determined an employee, 34-year-old Matthew Todd Sitzmann of Cabot, signed for a package of lottery tickets April 29, but the tickets were never put in service. Sitzmann was working as a cook at a restaurant inside the service station, police said.

An official with the state lottery commission provided police with a photo that shows Sitzmann going into a store and trying unsuccessfully to use a few tickets, the report said.

A warrant was issued for Sitzmann in July. He was arrested eight months later around 11 p.m. Tuesday in Jacksonville and was charged with lottery fraud, a felony.

A court date was scheduled for Wednesday morning.