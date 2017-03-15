DEAR HELOISE: I wanted to remind your readers that soup is a super way to use up leftovers and get a second free meal. We "clean out" the refrigerator the night before grocery shopping and make what we call "Mixed-Up Soup." After shopping and restocking the refrigerator, we have soup and sandwiches.

-- F.W. and family

in Little Rock

DEAR READER: Have you been looking into my kitchen? I like your term "Mixed-Up Soup" rather than mine: "Refrigerator Soup." Cheap and nutritious, soup can be made from lots of different and flavorful ingredients. To quickly and easily remove grease from soup, put several ice cubes on top. The grease will stick to the ice. Or put the "cool" pot -- not a hot pot of soup -- into the refrigerator, and the fat will congeal on top. Then scrape off.

DEAR READERS: The old saying "breakfast is the most important meal of the day" is still true -- even more so for young and growing children.

Children who eat a healthy breakfast tend to perform better academically and stay more focused during the day.

"Breakfast" means "break the fast." A body needs some fuel to get going.

Here are some hints:

• Try to plan or think about breakfast before 6 a.m.

• Plan extra time in the morning to eat.

• Preset the table: bowls, utensils, napkins, boxes of cereal or grab bags of granola, bagels or muffins. If you have "inquisitive and hungry pets," put the food stuff on a counter they can't get to.

Breakfast on the go can be a smoothie, a banana or an apple and muffin. Eat something rather than nothing.

DEAR HELOISE: When opening a container of yogurt or dip or other similar foods, should the plastic film sealing the product be kept or thrown away?

-- Doris A., via email

DEAR READER: Doris, there's no real rule on this. Some yogurt and cottage-cheese foil or plastic sealers say to leave this on. It can't hurt, and it may help keep the food fresher a bit longer.

DEAR READERS: It can be hard to see salt coming out of the shaker, especially if salting an egg, potato or rice. Mix a little pepper into the salt so you can see how much salt you're using.

