Happy birthday. This is a year of bringing it all together. You've borrowed the best of what you liked in others, and now you're assimilating the qualities in a superhuman way. Next month brings new financial channels.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Today's event is no spectator sport. Don't sit in the stands; you're the main attraction. As for how you'll command this audience: You are fascinating enough just by being yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): In some arenas, the negatives don't even come close to outweighing the positives. So why are there so many people who have opted in? It's a matter of ego, really. Don't let the popularity fool you. Steer clear.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): To admit that you have judged another person too harshly is an indicator of spiritual largess. It takes superior character to realize when your character has been less than superior.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): You can guess all day, but you won't really know how much you'll enjoy doing something until you've tried it.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have something unique to add to the situation. Because of this, you'll carve your own niche. People will help you take your notions and hunches from conception to execution. How gratifying!

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Creativity is often about solving problems that other people don't see. Because of this, you'll tinker and toil in solitude for some of the day, but you won't be lonely, as this will be extremely engrossing work.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): The magician isn't making up the trick in the moment. She has been practicing for months, maybe years, to be able to pull it off in the seconds when it matters. The same goes for your performance today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Don't lose heart if you're not winning in the early stages of the game. Stay engaged. Keep your eye on increased performance over time and eventually you'll be brilliant.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Love has a way of surprising you, but you can't count on these found moments of romance to carry a relationship. Create a space for love to thrive instead of expecting it to crop up in the cracks of your frenetic schedule.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): People can say "business is business," but what most businesses do, ultimately, is help people with the things that matter to them. In your book, it's never "just business."

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Every area of your life affects every other area. This is why, when you spend time instilling a sense of structure, rhythm and purpose in one area, other areas will benefit, too.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): To be a physical being is to be limited. Gravity is our most prevalent oppressor, yet humans have found ways to defy it. Philosophical question of the day: Is the illusion of freedom better than the knowledge of oppression?

Food on 03/15/2017