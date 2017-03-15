• Will Hurd, 33, a Republican, and Beto O'Rourke, 44, a Democrat, two Texas congressmen who represent different parts of El Paso, set out Tuesday on a 1,600-mile drive from San Antonio to Washington, D.C., and are live-streaming their discussions ranging from politics to favorite movies.

• Thomas Pesquet, a French astronaut aboard the International Space Station, revealed on social media that he got a surprise delivery when a SpaceX cargo ship carried up a saxophone, which was kept hidden by his crew mates until his 39th birthday on Feb. 27.

• Hunter Reed of Ocala, Fla., said she doesn't want to be the person who finds a 2-foot, tan and yellow monocle cobra on the loose in the neighborhood and she didn't know that a neighbor was licensed to keep the venomous snake, which escaped when an apprentice handler opened its cage, allowing it to jump at him and slither away.

• Tammy Banack, 45, of Kirkville, N.Y., was charged with grand larceny regarding the use of more than $67,000 in state pension checks sent to her mother, who had died more than five years ago, to cover her living expenses, prosecutors said.

• Idris Allen of Newark, N.J., pleaded guilty to grabbing candy and brandishing a knife when he robbed the same 7-Eleven store three times in four days in December 2015, prosecutors said.

• Julian Wittington, sheriff of Bossier Parish, La., said deputies used a drone equipped with a thermal-imaging camera to quickly locate three teens hiding in some woods near Camp Minden who had escaped at night from a military-style training program.

• Don Talbert, 45, of East Liverpool, Ohio, thought he was attacking a drug dealer he spotted sitting in a car parked in his neighborhood but was charged with assault, resisting arrest and drunken driving when his victim turned out to be an undercover police officer, authorities said.

• Sue Martin, a blind woman from Franklin, Maine, said she and her service dog, Quan, were kicked off an American Airlines flight from Washington to Dallas after she requested a different seat so her German shepherd could have more room even though a man flying first class had offered her his seat.

• Jeri Huber, 67, of Lakewood, Texas, tried to stop a utility company crew from trimming a pecan tree on her property by climbing the tree but came down when told the utility was getting a restraining order so the crews could work.

