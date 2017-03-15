Jonesboro's Pointer a unique talent

Jonesboro Coach Randy Coleman believes sophomore defensive lineman Kevin Pointer is a unique talent that could play every position on the line.

“He’s one of those rare kids that has size and athleticism and quickness that we haven’t see around here very much,” Coleman said. “The sky is the limit for what he’s going to do.”

Pointer, 6-0, 278 pounds, is drawing interest from SMU, Memphis and Arkansas State. He was one of the better performers at the Dallas Nike Football The Opening Regional.

He recorded an electronic time of 5.27 seconds in the 40-yard dash and 4.55 seconds in the pro-shuttle along with a power ball toss of 41.5 feet and a 22.5 vertical for a rating of 87.48.

More than 400 athletes competed in the combine and camp.

“I came in a little scared, but it all stopped when I went out on the field,” Pointer said. “I did well and made it to the final 10 [defensive lineman.]”

He came away feeling good about himself after showing well in one-on-one competition and drills.

“I feel little more confident,” Pointer said.

Pointer’s ability to fire off the line separates him from most, said Coleman.

“The one thing that jumps out when looking at Kevin is his get off,” Coleman said. “His first step he’s really, really quick, and because of that, he’s capable of playing a one-technique, three-technique and he can play a five-technique and come off the edge. He can do a lot of stuff up front.”

He recorded 36 tackles, 8 tackles for loss, a sack, a pass deflection, a forced fumble and returned a recovered fumble for a score this past season. He visited SMU the day before the regional.

“They said they liked me and my film, and they were coming to the school in the spring,” Pointer said.

Pointer’s height may hinder some schools from showing interest, but with two more years of high school, he could grow another inch or two.

“That’s going to be the deal with Kevin, and he understands that if he was 6-2 or 6-3 he would be blowing up,” Coleman said. “He might get a little bit taller, but ultimately he’s going to get his chance to play at a very good D-I school because of the leverage he plays with and because of the get off he has and the quickness.”