Wednesday, March 15, 2017, 11:37 a.m.

Judge says he'll issue ruling on lawsuit challenging Trump's revised travel ban

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 11:35 a.m.

FILE - In this March 1, 2017, President Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Trump&#x2019;s revised travel ban will temporarily halt entry to the U.S. for people from six Muslim-majority nations who are seeking new visas, allowing those with current visas to travel freely, according to a fact sheet obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

A federal judge in Maryland says he will issue a ruling in a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's revised travel ban.

However, U.S. District Judge Theodore Chuang did not promise that he would rule before the ban takes effect at 12:01 a.m. Thursday. He also said Wednesday that he may issue a narrow ruling that does not address the ban nationwide.

The lawsuit in Maryland was filed by the ACLU and other groups representing immigrants and refugees, as well as some individual plaintiffs. They argue banning travel from six majority-Muslim countries is unconstitutional discrimination on the basis of religion. They also say it's illegal for Trump to reduce the number of refugees allowed into the United States this year by more than half.

Government lawyers argued the ban was revised significantly to address legal concerns and no longer singles out Muslims.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

