Lawsuit alleging worker was fired for passing gas tossed
By The Associated Press
This article was published today at 12:55 p.m.
TRENTON, N.J.— A federal judge has dismissed a discrimination lawsuit that said one of New Jersey's top pork roll makers fired a worker for passing too much gas.
Louann Clem said her husband struggled with extreme gas and uncomfortable diarrhea due to gastric bypass surgery.
Her suit claimed Case Pork Roll President Thomas Dolan complained about the side effects and told her husband to work from home due to the smell. She also worked at the firm.
Clem's initial claim was dismissed last summer. Her amended lawsuit said managers made "insulting and humiliating" comments that caused her mental and physical anguish.
The court eventually dismissed that claim in January, saying she failed to prove the managers created an abusive work environment.
Clem's attorney couldn't be reached for comment.
