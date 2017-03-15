Home / Latest News /
At least 1 injured in shooting in southwest Little Rock, police say
By Emma Pettit
An afternoon shooting in southwest Little Rock has left at least one person injured, police said.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 block of Chicot Road near Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock around 12:40 p.m., said officer Steve Moore, Little Rock police spokesman.
At least one person suffered injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, he said.
The victim was not immediately identified.
An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.
