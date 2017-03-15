At least 1 injured in shooting in southwest Little Rock, police say

An afternoon shooting in southwest Little Rock has left at least one person injured, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 7700 block of Chicot Road near Interstate 30 in southwest Little Rock around 12:40 p.m., said officer Steve Moore, Little Rock police spokesman.

At least one person suffered injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening, he said.

The victim was not immediately identified.

An Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter is headed to the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.