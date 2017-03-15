Little Rock college student shot in robbery try

A college student was shot in the hand Tuesday morning during an attempted robbery near Arkansas Baptist College, according to a police report.

Officers were called at 9:52 a.m. to a shooting at Bishop and West 16th streets, according to the report.

Tremaye Chavis, 23, of West Memphis had been shot in the hand during an attempted robbery, the report said.

Chavis told police that three people in a white vehicle had tried to rob him. He said one of the people inside the car shot him and the vehicle fled the scene, according to the report.

Officer Michelle Hill, a Police Department spokesman, said Chavis ran toward the college after being shot. Emergency medical personnel took Chavis to UAMS Medical Center, and Hill said he did not have life-threatening injuries.

According to the report, one of the robbers wore a white bandanna as a mask while another wore fuzzy ear warmers, according to the report.

Authorities remained on scene around 10:30 a.m. processing evidence, including blood that could be seen spattered on the hood of a black car parked just north of the college on 16th Street.