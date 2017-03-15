Arkansas man calls police after vet tells him dog was poisoned, officials say

A 28-year-old man’s Labrador retriever was poisoned Tuesday in northeast Arkansas, he told police.

The Jonesboro Police Department said in a report that the man called authorities around 1 p.m. to the 2200 block of Rains Street in Jonesboro.

The dog’s owner told authorities that Sunday, his yellow Labrador retriever became “very ill all of a sudden,” according to a report.

Police said he then rushed the dog to an emergency veterinary clinic, where he learned from a veterinarian that the animal had been poisoned.

It was not immediately clear what was used to poison the dog.

No suspects were named, and no arrests had been made at the time of the report.