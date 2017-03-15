Mount St. Mary's opens with victory

DAYTON, Ohio -- Diminutive point guard Junior Robinson fearlessly dribbled into the heart of New Orleans' defense, pulled up and hit yet another of soft jumpers. This one decided a frenetic opening game for the NCAA Tournament.

The smallest player in Division I scored 23 points Tuesday night, including that go-ahead jumper with 1:27 to play, and Mount St. Mary's held on for a 67-66 victory over New Orleans in the first of four play-in games.

Robinson carried the Mountaineers (20-15) to only their second NCAA Tournament victory, making jumpers with so much arc they appeared to tease the ceiling.

"The way he plays out there -- his speed, his athleticism -- it's just so special," Coach Jamion Christian said. "When you're a smaller guy, you're naturally going to have a chip on your shoulder and you want to go out there and show the world the things you can do."

The Mountaineers will head to Buffalo to play defending national champion and top overall seed Villanova in the East Regional on Thursday.

"It's a dream come true," guard Elijah Long said. "But this is March Madness, and this is part of the madness."

Mount St. Mary's led most of the way, but New Orleans (20-12) nearly pulled off a comeback befitting its resurgent season. The Privateers had a chance for a final shot, but Erik Thomas' inbound pass with 2.6 seconds left was off target and stolen by the Mountaineers' Chris Wray.

The Privateers went 10-20 last season, but won the Southland's regular season and tournament titles for the first time in school history.

After trailing by as many as 11 in the first half and nine in the second, they briefly took a 64-63 lead on Christavious Gill's free throws with 1:48 left. Robinson responded with his jumper, and the Mountaineers held on.

"We started the engine on the car, and now the car is moving," said Nate Frye, who led New Orleans with 18 points. "We've got to pick up speed and keep building off what we did this year. We established the building blocks of what was broken down from [Hurricane] Katrina."

New Orleans forward Travin Thibodeaux and Gill had to be separated by a coach during a timeout with 6:36 left in the game.

Thibodeaux was called for a three-second violation and complained to Gill as they headed to the bench. They exchanged words, and Gill pushed the forward away. Thibodeaux appeared to wrap his arm around the point guard's neck as they were separated.

Thibodeaux was benched the rest of the way. He finished with 11 points.

"Unfortunately, it will take away a little bit from the experience of the game and how great of an experience this was for us," Coach Mark Slessinger said.

KANSAS STATE 95,

WAKE FOREST 88

DAYTON, Ohio — Kamau Stokes scored 19 of his 22 points in the second half of a wide-open game Tuesday night, and Kansas State’s balance was the difference as the Wildcats pulled away over Wake Forest in a First Four contest.

Kansas State (21-13), a No. 11 seed, got its first NCAA Tournament victory in five years and a trip to play No. 6 Cincinnati on Friday in Sacramento as part of the South Regional.

In a matchup of two versatile offenses, the Wildcats had the most options and hot shooters. Wesley Iwundu added 24 points, and D.J. Johnson scored 18. Wake Forest (19-14) couldn’t keep up during its first NCAA Tournament game in seven years. The Demon Deacons scored 90 points nine times during the season but couldn’t match the Wildcats as they shot 66 percent from the field. John Collins led Wake Forest with 26 points and nine rebounds.

Wake Forest got within three points 11 times but couldn’t pull out the victory.

