• Mira Wang, a world-class soloist who has appeared at Carnegie Hall and a longtime student of renowned violinist Roman Totenberg, gave Totenberg's three daughters the chance to hear the sound of their late father's Stradivarius for the first time since it was stolen nearly four decades ago. Wang brought the prized, 18th-century instrument back to life Monday night at a private Manhattan concert, saying that playing the the long-dormant Stradivarius "is like discovering a sleeping beauty." The Ames Stradivarius, named after a violinist who once owned it, was made in Italy in 1734 and is now worth millions of dollars. "It has such a different sound than most violins, it's so rich and so deep, and it gave the three of us the feeling that our father was present in the room with us again tonight," said Jill Totenberg, a public relations executive who sat in the audience alongside her sisters, Nina Totenberg, the National Public Radio legal affairs correspondent, and Amy Totenberg, a federal judge. The instrument their father called his "musical partner of 38 years" disappeared in 1980 while he was greeting admirers after a concert in Cambridge, Mass. An aspiring young violinist, Philip Johnson, proved to be the thief. After Johnson died in 2011, his ex-wife had the violin examined by an expert, then alerted authorities and eventually relinquished the instrument to the FBI. Totenberg's violin was personally returned to the family in 2015 by Preet Bharara, then the U.S. attorney in Manhattan. It was restored by a team working with New York string instrument specialist Bruno Price. The Totenberg family plans to sell the violin once the right new owner is found -- to a performer or a sponsor who will make sure the instrument is played and heard.

• Country music legend Dolly Parton's My People Fund has begun issuing monthly checks to 921 people who lost their homes in the deadly wildfires that ravaged East Tennessee last year. Dollywood Foundation President David Dotson told members of the Pigeon Forge Hospitality Association that the fund received more than 80,000 donations in December and January, which has allowed it to issue the checks. The wildfires struck in November, killing 14 people in the Gatlinburg area and destroying or damaging thousands of buildings. Parton said afterward that she was heartbroken about the wildfires that tore through the county where she grew up and promised to set up a fund to give $1,000 per month for six months to those who lost their primary residence in the blaze. The foundation created a website for donations, raising about $1 million, and Parton held a telethon that initially generated about $9 million in pledges.

A Section on 03/15/2017