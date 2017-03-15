Near and far, scoring aplenty

Someone finally figured out how to combine a three-point shootout with a slam-dunk contest.

The result was on display in the form of the boys All-Metro Classic.

The three-point specialists won in the end, particularly Jacksonville guard Tyree Appleby. He hit eight three-pointers, all in the second half, as Team Cooper pulled away late for a 129-120 victory over Team Flanigan at Pulaski Academy's Hugg Gymnasium on Tuesday night.

The teams were named for their head coaches, Little Rock Parkview Coach Al Flanigan and Mills Coach Raymond Cooper.

"It was fun just to let them play loose," Cooper said. "I really enjoyed it."

Flanigan's team took control early, primarily behind slam dunks from Parkview forwards Javon Franklin and Khalil Garland, and dunks and layups by Maumelle guard Tremont Robinson.

"We all knew Coach wanted us to come out and play hard, but we had a lot of fun," Franklin said. "It really was a lot of fun for us. We are really close, all of us, so you know, we're just trying to live the teenage life."

Appleby led all scorers with 32 points. Robinson scored 24 and Franklin 22.

Defense was an afterthought at best, a thought abhorrent to most coaches, including Flanigan.

"Man, I have to have a little bit of defense, but not tonight, I guess," Flanigan said. "But it was fun. I was just real glad to participate."

"This class is extremely athletic, and there's a lot of them, too," Cooper said. "It has been a lot of fun to watch this group play."

Appleby's run of three-point success came off a wide-open look with 15 minutes left in the second half, and it cut Team Flanigan's lead to 78-73. The teams played two 20-minute halves.

Flanigan placed a palm on his forehead, hung his head and laughed.

"No, that's it," he said. "Just let them throw to Appleby."

He knew, and Appleby hit six three-point attempts in a row. His final of the streak gave Team Cooper a 109-98 lead with eight minutes left.

"Appleby can shoot it," Flanigan said. "I like him, but I'm glad he's a senior. I'm glad he's gone. I don't have to see him no more."

"I was really feeling it," Appleby said. "My teammates helped. They kept telling me to shoot the ball, and I just kept feeling it."

Team Flanigan was within 121-118 on Garland's layup with 1:10 left, but three-pointers by North Little Rock's Jarvis Ricks and Appleby put the game away for Team Cooper.

"Coach Cooper told us to just have fun," Appleby said. "And then he said, 'Well, let's also try to win it.' ''

Franklin stole the show in the first half with tomahawk and 360-degree dunks and a medley of completed alley-oop slams.

"Javon, he's a highlight reel," Flanigan said. "He's got some lift to him."

"He is unbelievable," Cooper said. "When he jumps, it looks like he's bouncing off a trampoline. He is so explosive."

TEAM COOPER (129)

Jerimiah Toney (Mills) 9 2-2 20, Cam Johnson (Central) 7 1-1 16, Tyree Appleby (Jacksonville) 12 0-0 32, Jarvis Ricks (NLR) 7 0-0 19, Jacobe Davis (Sylvan Hills) 2 0-0 5, Kam Brasfield (Episcopal) 0 2-2 2, Edmond Robinson 3 2-2 9, Antonio Smith (Hall) 6 0-0 12, Jacobia Platt (Central) 2 0-0 4, Quan Richardson (Maumelle) 2 0-0 4, Connor Parr (Pulaski Academy) 2 0-0 6. Totals 52 7-7 129.

TEAM FLANIGAN (120)

Khalil Garland (Parkview) 6 3-3 15, Javon Franklin (Parkview) 11 0-2 22, Tremont Robinson (Maumelle) 10 3-3 24, Raekwon Rogers (Central) 5 0-0 10, Deion Dobbins (NLR) 7 2-2 16, Tehah Wade (Sylvan Hills) 3 0-0 9, Mario Goggins (Hall) 0 0-0 0, Trey Rouse (Robinson) 0 0-0 0, Shaun Juniel (Hall) 4 1-2 10, Kyhron Gilbert (Fair) 2 0-0 6, Darious Tate (Maumelle) 2 0-0 5, Dylan Hogan (Baptist Prep) 1 0-0 3. Totals 51 9-12 120.

Halftime -- Team Cooper 60, Team Flanigan 55. Three-point goals -- Cooper 18 (Appleby 8, Ricks 5, Parr 2, Robinson, Davis, Johnson); Flanigan 9 (Wade 3, Gilbert 2, Rogers, Juniel, Tate, Hogan). Team fouls -- Cooper 9, Flanigan 9.

