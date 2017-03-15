On Christianity

DEAR REV. GRAHAM: I'm a high school science teacher, and I don't doubt that some kind of Higher Power must have created the universe. I can't believe everything just happened by chance. But I also can't believe that this Higher Power cares about us. The universe is just too big and we're just too small.

-- P.N.

DEAR P.N.: You're right in saying the universe didn't happen by chance. Instead it was created by the direct action of God (whom you call the "Higher Power"). As the first verse of the Bible says, "In the beginning God created the heavens and the earth." (Genesis 1:1)

But does God really care about us? Or are we just an insignificant speck in an obscure corner of the universe, alone and forgotten? To put it another way, are we only here by chance? Or did God deliberately put us here, and is He deeply and personally concerned about each one of us? From one end of the Bible to the other, the answer is a resounding "Yes!"

How do I know this? I know it first of all because God put within each of us a desire to know Him. We may mock it or deny it -- but our hunger for God is still there, and it can only be satisfied by coming to know Him in a personal way.

But I know it most of all because of Jesus Christ. He was God in human form, who came into the world to demonstrate God's love for us. You will learn much about God by looking at the world He created -- but you'll learn far more by looking at Jesus Christ. Open your life to Him today. The Bible says, "No one has ever seen God, but the one and only Son, who is himself God ... has made him known." (John 1:18)

