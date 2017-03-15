Panel backs limits on injury benefits

A bill that would restrict workers’ compensation benefits cleared a House committee Tuesday.

House Bill 1953, sponsored by Rep. Charlie Collins, R-Fayetteville, says in its preamble that it is designed to reverse court cases finding that workers who are assigned to light duty to accommodate a temporary disability caused by an injury, and who are then fired for misconduct, are still eligible for compensation related to the injury.

Collins told the House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee that the bill would also prevent injured employees who file a lawsuit against a third party from receiving compensation for medical expenses from both the employer and the third party. The bill also specifies that the work must be a “major cause” of the employee’s injury for the employee to be eligible for reimbursement for medical expenses, Collins said.

Collins said the bill would help lower employers’ costs related to workers’ compensation benefits.

House Bill 1586, which would end total disability payments after 450 weeks, was passed by the House last week.