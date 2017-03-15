PHOTOS, VIDEO: 2 killed after truck hits bicyclist on North Little Rock side of Main Street bridge, police say

4:20 P.M. UPDATE:

The wrong-way driver who fatally struck a bicyclist on the Main Street bridge Wednesday afternoon was fleeing the scene of an earlier accident in North Little Rock, police said.

Traffic on the bridge was expected to be closed for at least a few more hours as crews worked the scene, North Little Rock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said.

The identities of the wrong-way driver, who was ejected after hitting concrete barriers of the bridge and killed, and the bicyclist had not been released as of Wednesday afternoon.

Check back with Arkansas Online for updates on this developing story and read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.

EARLIER:

Two people were killed Wednesday afternoon after a pickup hit a bicyclist on the Main Street bridge between the downtowns of Little Rock and North Little Rock, authorities said.

North Little Rock Police Department spokesman Sgt. Brian Dedrick said the Ford F-150 was traveling the wrong way on the span shortly before 3 p.m. when it hit the bicyclist near Riverfront Drive on the north side.

The truck also hit the concrete barriers of the bridge, Dedrick said, ejecting the driver. The truck driver and the bicyclist each suffered fatal injuries.

The bridge was reported to be shut down in both directions. Police asked motorists to avoid the area.