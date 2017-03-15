Police say 2 teens hurt in gun mishap

Two teenagers were injured in an accidental shooting late Friday in Little Rock, a police spokesman said.

The victims, a 16-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy, were found in the living room of a residence on Santa Fe Trail after police were called to the shooting around 11:50 p.m., according to a Little Rock Police Department report.

Officials said the boy appeared to have a wound in his right arm, while the girl was shot in her right shoulder.

Both were taken to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock for treatment, police said.

An initial police report said the two teenagers were outside the residence when they were shot by an unknown assailant.

But department spokesman officer Steve Moore said a man who was on the scene when police arrived later told police that both teens were accidentally shot when he moved a gun that was lying on a bed.

The man told police that one shot was fired during the accident, hitting both teenagers, Moore said. Moore said the man is considered a "family friend" of the children.

Moore said investigators consider the shooting accidental. He said charges on the man are pending further review from the Pulaski County prosecuting attorney's office.

