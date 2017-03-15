State Capitol briefs

Senate favors curbs on wage-floor rises

The Senate approved legislation on Tuesday that would prohibit city and county governments from requiring employers to provide to their employees a minimum or living wage rate or employment benefit exceeding the requirements of federal or state laws or regulations.

The 19-8 vote on Senate Bill 668 by Sen. Bart Hester, R-Cave Springs, sends the legislation to the House. The bill cleared the Senate after two unsuccessful votes on the measure on Monday and Tuesday were expunged.

The bill, if enacted by the Legislature and Gov. Asa Hutchinson, wouldn't pre-empt any state law or local minimum wage ordinance already in effect.

Hester said 33 states have similar laws and that his bill would ensure uniformity of wage and benefit laws in Arkansas.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Racial-impact bill moves on to House

A bill that would require a racial impact statement to be prepared for certain bills narrowly cleared the Senate on Tuesday.

The Senate's 18-3 vote sent Senate Bill 237 by Sen. Joyce Elliott, D-Little Rock, to the House for further consideration. Eighteen votes are required for approval of the bill in the 35-member Senate.

The bill would require that a racial impact statement be prepared for any bill filed in the House or Senate that would create a new misdemeanor or felony offense; "substantively" change an element of an existing misdemeanor or felony offense; change the penalty for an existing misdemeanor or felony offense; or change existing sentencing, parole or probation procedures.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Senators approve gun-in-car measure

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would bar a private employer from banning its employees from keeping their permitted weapons in parked vehicles in the company parking lot.

Senate Bill 37 by Sen. Alan Clark, R-Lonsdale, would apply if the employee's handgun is lawfully possessed, stored out of sight inside a locked vehicle in the employer's parking lot, and stored inside a locked personal handgun storage container. The employee would have to have in his possession the key to the handgun container.

The Senate's 24-7 vote on the bill sends it to the House for further consideration.

-- Michael R. Wickline

National-convention measures fall short

The House failed to pass two measures calling for a convention of the states to consider amending the U.S. Constitution.

Senate Joint Resolution 7, by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow, sought to call a national constitutional convention to propose defining marriage as between one man and one woman. It failed in a 41-29 vote.

Senate Joint Resolution 9, also by Rapert, sought to call a convention to establish that life begins at conception. It failed in a 38-29 vote.

Supporters of the measures said the country's founders gave states a way to try to overturn wrong decisions by the U.S. Supreme Court. Opponents said there's no way to guarantee that the constitutional convention would stick to the authorized subjects.

-- Brian Fanney

Israeli-bond sales gain Senate's OK

The Senate on Tuesday approved a bill that would allow the state treasurer to purchase bonds from Israel that are guaranteed and backed by the full faith and credit of that government.

The Senate voted 31-0 for Senate Bill 546 by Sen. Jason Rapert, R-Bigelow. The bill goes the House.

"We did not directly seek legislative approval. We were approached by an outside organization [the Development Corporation for Israel], which we connected with Sen. Rapert," Stacy Peterson, a spokesman for Republican state Treasurer Dennis Milligan, said after the Senate's action. "We've been generally supportive of it."

-- Michael R. Wickline

Legislators to weigh 3rd issue for ballot

The House and Senate on Tuesday each approved resolutions to clear the way for House Speaker Jeremy Gillam, R-Judsonia, to seek legislative approval to refer to voters his proposed constitutional amendment.

The House voted 79-1 for House Resolution 1048 by Rep. Bob Ballinger, R-Hindsville. The Senate voted 32-1 for Senate Resolution 17 by Sen. Eddie Joe Williams, R-Cabot. A two-thirds vote of both chambers is required for the Legislature to begin consideration of referring a third constitutional amendment to voters under the House and Senate's joint rules.

Gillam's House Joint Resolution 1003 would make it more difficult for a proposed constitutional amendment to qualify for the ballot, for the Legislature to refer a proposed amendment to voters, and for a proposed amendment to win voter approval.

The Legislature already has voted to refer to voters in the 2018 general election a proposed constitutional amendment that would limit certain damage awards and attorney's contingency fees in civil suits and allow the Legislature to rewrite the state Supreme Court's rules, and a second proposed constitutional amendment that would require the Legislature to enact a law requiring that voters present photo ID.

-- Michael R. Wickline

Suicide-hotline bill advances in House

A bill that would call for the state Department of Health to establish a suicide-prevention hotline cleared a House committee on Tuesday in a divided voice vote.

The sponsor of House Bill 1775, Rep. Bob Johnson, D-Jacksonville, noted that Arkansas ranked No. 10 among states in the number of suicides per capita in 2015, up from No. 16 a year earlier. The state had 571 suicide deaths in 2015, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

He also told members of the House Public Health, Welfare, and Labor Committee that Arkansas is one of two states that does not have a national suicide hotline call center. The other state, Wyoming, ranked No. 1 in suicide deaths per capita in 2015, the latest year for which federal statistics are available.

HB1775 directs the department to establish the center "to the extent that funding is available."

Johnson has said the center would cost about $688,100 a year. The money would come from state and federal injury prevention funds, a Health Department spokesman has said.

-- Andy Davis

