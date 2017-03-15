Softball: Brown hits two home runs to power Rogers Heritage

SPRINGDALE -- Lora Brown seemed as surprised as anyone when she hit her first career home run in the second inning for Rogers Heritage.

She followed with her second career home run, a three-run shot, to power Rogers Heritage to a 12-1 victory over Springdale High Tuesday at J.B. Hunt Park. The junior first baseman later reached on an error for the War Eagles, who broke the game open with five runs in the fourth inning.

Brittney Dean had a two-run single in the sixth inning for Heritage, which went ahead 12-1 to end the game on the 10-run mercy rule.

"I've hit a home run during travel ball, but not in high school until (Tuesday)," Brown said. "It was really cold and having a cold bat is one of the hardest things to do in softball. You have to keep it in your jacket or maybe put it under your arm pit to keep it warm."

Brown opened the scoring with a long run home run to left in the second. Two runners were on base in the third inning when Brown lifted a fly ball to center field that Bethany Counts appeared to have a play on. But the ball barely cleared the waist-high fence to give Heritage a 4-0 lead.

"Oh, it was great for Lora," Heritage coach Tiffany Taylor said. "To hit her first home run, then two, it was great for Lora," Heritage coach Tiffany Taylor said.

Heritage (3-1) added five runs in the fourth inning with the help of some sloppy play from Springdale (0-6). Springdale botched a rundown play between home and third base and committed an infield error to help Heritage load the bases. Kelsey Hamlin lined a two-run single to put Heritage ahead 7-0.

Brown's home runs were more than enough for pitcher Sara Pollock, who held Springdale to one hit in five innings. Springdale avoided the shutout when Maycee Trolinger lined a single and later scored on a wild pitch in the sixth.

Farmington 9, Greenwood 6

The Lady Cardinals earned a road win Tuesday, edging Greenwood in 5A/6A Conference action.

Anna Bennett homered for the Lady Cardinals, her second of the season.

Shyanna Holmes earned the win in the circle.

BASEBALL

Van Buren 2, Bentonville West 1

Van Buren did all of its scoring in the first inning, then held off West to ruin the Wolverines’ 7A-West Conference opener Tuesday at Van Buren.

West (3-2, 0-1) picked up its run in the sixth when Jaron Jenkins singled and was replaced by courtesy runner Hunter Mayes, who scored on Martin Keller’s single. The Wolverines had the tying run on first when Will Jarrett walked but couldn’t advance any further.

Jenkins took the loss after he pitched 5.1 innings and allowed two runs on 11 hits before being relieved by Kendall Thornton.

The two teams return to play this afternoon at the Wolverine Athletic Complex.

Greenland 6, Lincoln 2

The Pirates scored three runs in the late innings to edge Lincoln in 3A/4A Conference action.

Chandler Alaniz was 3-for 3 with a pair of doubles for Greenland. Will Overton was 2-for-3 and Carter Gobel was 2-for-3 with a double.

Jacob Anderson was 2-for-4 for the Wolves.

Antonio Alvarez pitched a complete game and scattered six hits with seven strikeouts. Caleb Lloyd took the loss for Lincoln, allowing 10 hits with seven strikeouts.

Farmington 11, Greenwood 5

The Cardinals rallied from a 4-0 deficit by scoring six runs in the seventh inning to earn a road win Tuesday.

Kelton Price was 3-for-5 with a double to lead the Cardinals. Blake Putnam was 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs and Trenton McChristian was 3-for-4 and drove in a pair of runs. Logan Bobak doubled and drove in two runs, and Tyler Greg also drove in a pair of runs for Farmington.

Cade Fenton earned the win in relief of starter Drake Vineyard. Fenton pitched five innings, allowing two hits with seven strikeouts. Blake Pschier took the loss for Greenwood.

Elkins 7, Prairie Grove 4

The Elks scored six runs over the final three innings to knock off Prairie Grove on Tuesday.

Chase Smith was 3-for-3 to lead Elkins, and Dylan Jones was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBIs. Quinn McClain added a double for Elkins.

Will Trolinger earned the win, allowing six hits over five innings.

Silas Myane was 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs for Prairie Grove. Drew Cates was 2-for-4, and Reed Orr and Chase Wade each added doubles for the Tigers.

