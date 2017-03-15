FOOTBALL

Hogs land TE prospect

The University of Arkansas, Fayetteville landed tight end Luke Ford on Tuesday after hosting he and his parents Sunday and Monday.

"It's crazy. I'm super pumped right now," Ford said. "I feel like I could walk through a brick wall right now."

Ford, 6-7, 250 pounds, of Carterville, Ill., committed to the Hogs over 19 other scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Louisville, Oklahoma State, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Rutgers and Illinois.

He said he felt comfortable with Razorbacks Coach Bret Bielema, offensive coordinator Dan Enos, tight ends coach Barry Lunney Jr. and other staff members.

"I just felt a huge connection with all of the coaches," Ford said. "I prayed about it, and I woke up this morning and I knew it was right for me. I think I can help the Arkansas Razorbacks, and I think they think I can, too."

Arkansas' tight end play and ability to produce NFL-ready prospects at the position -- as well as having two Mackey Award winners, D.J. Williams and Hunter Henry -- played a big role in his decision, he said.

"It's called 'Tight End U' for a reason," he said.

Ford told the Arkansas coaches of his commitment during a Facetime session shortly before noon Tuesday.

"I told them, 'Thanks so much for having me,' " Ford said. " 'I enjoyed the visit. Thank you for the consideration.' I was like, 'You know I'm committing. I want to be an Arkansas Razorback,' and everybody started jumping up and down. It was crazy. I was super excited."

He becomes Arkansas' third oral commitment for the 2018 class. Oral commitments are nonbinding.

-- Richard Davenport

BASKETBALL

Former ASU coach dies

Marvin Speight, who coached the Arkansas State University men's team in 1963-1969, died Monday at his home in Hickory Plains. He was 95.

Speight went 75-67 in six seasons at ASU.

In 1941, Speight helped lead Beebe High School to a state championship. He served in World War II before attending Vanderbilt University.

Visitation is at 1 p.m. Thursday at Smith-Westbrook Funeral Home in Beebe. A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m.

GOLF

Trusty 1st, Reddies 2nd in Danville

Lindenwood University held off Henderson State University by a single stroke Tuesday to win the Dave Falconer Classic, hosted by Arkansas Tech University at Chamberlyne Country Club in Danville.

The Reddies' Cameron McRae (tied for ninth) and Price Murphree (tied for 12th) led Henderson's 11-over-587 finish in the two-day tournament.

Arkansas Tech finished three strokes behind Henderson at 590. The Wonder Boys were led by Jay Trusty who won individual medalist honors with a 5-under 139. Luke Cornett, Putter Srinoon and Jonathan Echberg all tied for 12th for Tech.

Harding University, led by Alex Williamson's tie for fifth, finished sixth in the team competition, while Southern Arkansas University was 10th, University of Arkansas at Monticello 12th and Central Baptist College 15th.

Long leads SIUE to 2nd place

Former Fayetteville High School standout Luke Long finished in a tie for 12th place to help lead Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville to a second-place finish in the team standings Tuesday at the Bradley Spring Break Invite at Brookhaven Country Club in Farms Branch, Texas.

Long, a freshman, finished with a 227 in the 54-hole tournament, eight strokes behind teammate Conor Dore who was second at 219.

Bradley won the team competition, 41 strokes ahead of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville.

