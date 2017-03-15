Style: Great Scott! Settlement opens this weekend

Stepping onto the grounds of the Scott Plantation Settlement is a bit like something out of a science fiction tale, Jennifer Nixon writes in Thursday’s Style section.

“It’s like time travel,” explains Scott Connections President Ed Williams, adding, “There’s very few things that are modern by our standards at all.”

This is the annual opening weekend for the settlement, which is open to the public 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 18 and which gives people a taste of old rural life just a short distance from the state’s largest city.

Read Thursday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette for full details.