Sugar Bears' determination leads to repeat performance

CONWAY -- Maggie Proffitt doesn't think about her team's winning streak.

The University of Central Arkansas senior guard has helped lead the Sugar Bears to 17 consecutive victories since a 1-2 start in the Southland Conference in January.

"It's not something we talk about," Proffitt said. "We just go out and prepare for each game like it's the most important game of the season. That's been key. We're always prepared for whoever we're going to play."

The nation's fourth-longest winning streak, along with New Mexico State, will get a major test Friday in the first round of the NCAA women's tournament as the Sugar Bears, a No. 14 seed in the Lexington (Ky.) Regional, travel to Austin, Texas, to face No. 3 seed Texas at 1:30 p.m. Central.

UCA women's Coach Sandra Rushing complemented her players, which she said knew they were good going into the 2016-2017 season after winning the Southland Conference a year ago.

"They knew they had a goal, and they weren't going to be denied," Rushing said.

But the Sugar Bears got off to a slow start in Southland play.

UCA lost 70-56 to Lamar at the Farris Center in its Southland opener Dec. 31. After a 76-43 victory over Northwestern (La.) State on Jan. 2, the Sugar Bears lost at Abilene Christian 83-76 on Jan. 7 to fall to 1-2 in the conference.

The Sugar Bears haven't lost a game in more than two months since. They've won 13 of their past 17 games by at least 10 points.

In Sunday's Southland Conference Tournament championship game in Katy, Texas, UCA defeated Stephen F. Austin 60-35. The Sugar Bears held the Ladyjacks to the lowest point total in Southland championship game history, and the 25-point margin of victory was the largest in the tournament final since 2010.

"Coach Rushing is going to demand defense from us," said Proffitt, whose team held Stephen F. Austin to 40 points below its season scoring average. "But we didn't expect to beat them by 25 points. We were saying it was going to be a dogfight, be a close game and go down to the wire. For us to pull away in the third quarter was just awesome. It was so much fun."

UCA heads into the NCAA Tournament fourth in the nation in scoring defense, allowing 52.2 points per game.

"I know what they're capable of doing," Rushing said. "The hardest thing as a coach is to get your team to play both ends of the floor. They've bought in."

The Sugar Bears advanced to their first NCAA Tournament last season, losing against Louisville. They are back in the tournament against the Longhorns, coached by Bryant native Karen Aston.

Rushing said the Sugar Bears have had a sense of urgency as defending conference champions.

"They're still hungry," Rushing said. "When you win that first one, they're hungry for the first one. You worry about the second one, and if they're still going to be hungry. They're still hungry. I have great leadership with my senior class. They've been with me for four years.

"This second one was harder than the first one. They've accomplished a lot."

